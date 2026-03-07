Top 5 Landing Spots for Brandon Aubrey After Jerry Jones’ $5.76M Decision on Cowboys Kicker

In three seasons, Brandon Aubrey scored three Pro Bowls and six field goals from 60 yards or more (an NFL record). Aubrey isn’t just an ordinary kicker; he’s a matchup problem who turned down one of the richest contract offers in NFL history. And right now, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones could be gearing up to learn that the hard way.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Cowboys placed the second-round, $5.76 million tender on kicker Brandon Aubrey,” Adam Schefter reported on Instagram. “Aubrey can now sign an offer sheet with another team that the Cowboys would have the right to match. If they don’t, they would get back a second-round pick.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Aubrey and his agent, Todd France, demanded $10 million per year. Dallas countered with $7.5 million annually, an offer that would have made Aubrey the highest-paid kicker in NFL history. But he said no.

So Jerry Jones answered with the second-round restricted free agent tender, locking his kicker in at $5.76 million for the 2026 season. He’s already the third-highest paid kicker in the league now, but Schefter expects more.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Schefter (@adamschefter) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

“The $5.76 million tender currently placed on Aubrey makes him the league’s third highest-paid kicker behind the Chiefs’ Harrison Butker ($6.4M) and the Eagles’ Jake Elliot ($6M),” Schefter wrote. “Whenever a new deal gets done, Aubrey is expected to become the league’s highest-paid kicker.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But if the Dallas Cowboys are content with letting their star kicker walk for a 2nd round pick, what’s next for Aubrey? The Los Angeles Rams, Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, and Arizona Cardinals are some of the prime destinations he could end up in.

Stay tuned, this story is developing…