Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott put up five touchdown passes against the San Francisco 49ers, but his team still walked away with a 46-40 loss. The defeat was made more frustrating by the sight of a sea of red in the stands at AT&T Stadium, where 49ers fans appeared to outnumber the home crowd. Prescott acknowledged the imbalance after the game, but his comments did not sit well with Cowboys legend Michael Irvin.

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Prescott said the visiting supporters were “more present” than Cowboys fans, although he added that their presence helped create a great atmosphere. He also joked that he had expected the turnout after reporters raised the possibility earlier in the week, imagining the red in the stands belonged to fans of his high school.

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Irvin, however, believed the quarterback had crossed a line by drawing attention to the home crowd. Later, the Hall of Fame wide receiver questioned why Prescott was surprised by the turnout and delivered a blunt verdict.

“I thought that he went in a direction that he should not have gone in his press conference, talking about the number of people that were in the stadium and that he was kind of disappointed that the 49ers fans outnumbered or outsold, whatever, the Dallas Cowboys fans,” Irvin said on ESPN’s First Take on Monday.

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“Like, you shouldn’t be bewildered by that. You should not be baffled by that. The guy screamed; that was embarrassing. He was speaking for a whole fan base. And so when he gets on that podium and starts talking about the fans, I thought it was totally out of line.”

Irvin’s criticism was not simply about Prescott acknowledging the number of visiting supporters. He argued that the quarterback should understand why Cowboys fans might be losing enthusiasm after another disappointing result.

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The exchange became particularly animated when co-host Shae Cornette pushed back on Irvin’s assessment of the crowd. Irvin maintained that winning was the way for Dallas to bring its supporters back, while Stephen A. Smith reacted dramatically during the debate.

The criticism came after a game in which Prescott had a productive afternoon statistically. He completed 30 of 51 passes for 343 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. Three of those scores went to George Pickens, who finished with 145 receiving yards.

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However, San Francisco’s offense proved even more difficult to contain. Brock Purdy threw for 389 yards and three touchdowns without an interception, while Christian McCaffrey recorded two receiving touchdowns, including a 66-yard score late in the fourth quarter. The 49ers finished with 584 total yards, compared with Dallas’ 439.

The Cowboys rallied from a 14-point deficit and pulled within six points when Prescott connected with CeeDee Lamb for a one-yard touchdown with 43 seconds remaining. But the comeback fell short, leaving Dallas at 4-6 while San Francisco improved to 8-1.

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Prescott also addressed the defense’s struggles after the game, saying the unit needed to be accountable while stopping short of placing all the blame on that side of the ball.

The Cowboys now have another opportunity to change the atmosphere at AT&T Stadium when they host the Tennessee Titans next Sunday. They will also play at home on Thanksgiving, giving the team two upcoming chances to turn the crowd’s attention back toward the football.