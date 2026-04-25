Cowboys Trade for 155-Tackle 49ers LB After Jerry Jones’ Double Defensive Draft Picks

The Dallas Cowboys sure are going big and bold in the 2026 draft. After Jerry Jones doubled down in the first round by drafting players Malachi Lawrence and Caleb Downs, Dallas is still working to bolster the defense. But since Jones and Co. were without a second-round pick, they have managed to add a talented player with yet another surprising trade with the San Francisco 49ers.

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The Cowboys have traded for San Francisco linebacker Dee Winters, fixing one of their most urgent needs in the draft. The 49ers instead received a fifth-round pick (152nd) for the current draft. This move comes after the Cowboys failed to get middle linebackers like Quay Walker, Nakobe Dean, and Devin Lloyd from free agency. According to ESPN, Dallas had also been trying for trades with the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins, but were asking “too much” in return.

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Dee Winters, however, is a great solution to hold down the fort in the LB room for now. A sixth-round pick in 2023, he really stepped up in 2025. He started all 17 games and recorded 98 tackles. Over his NFL career, he has totaled 155 tackles. At San Francisco, Winters was facing extreme competition after the return of Dre Greenlaw from the Denver Broncos. He and Fred Warner would eventually be the starters this year, leaving little room for the now-Dallas LB. The Cowboys, however, had space for Winters.

They needed someone in the depth after DeMarvion Overshown, Shemar James, and Justin Barron. Being more experienced, Winters might be bumped up the order to play along with Overshown, while a rookie waits in the wings for the future. The reaction inside the locker room says a lot, too, as Overshown shared his excitement on Instagram.

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“We LIT!!!!!!” DeMarvion Overshown posted on his Instagram story.

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Dallas arguably has one of the best defensive hauls so far in the draft. Dee Winters will be joining first-round picks Malachi Lawrence and Caleb Downs, making this quite the impactful trio.

Cowboys reshape defense with strong draft decisions

Jerry Jones has been vocal about “[busting] the budget,” especially when it comes to the defense. Following the disastrous defensive show from last year, Dallas has added Rashan Gary and Tyrus Wheat, brought back Sam Williams, and will have Donovan Ezeiruaku entering his second year. They are also moving Marist Liufau to outside linebacker. But getting Lawrence and Downs is a statement move from the team.

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“We’ve changed the face of the defense,” Jones said after the first round.

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The Cowboys traded up to select former Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, and they also picked up former UCF pass rusher Malachi Lawrence with the 23rd overall pick. The Downs move cost Dallas two of their 2026 fifth-round picks, while the Lawrence trade helped them gain two 2026 fourth-round picks from the Philadelphia Eagles.

The UCF star had shot up the draft board after a strong showing at the East-West Shrine Bowl and the NFL Combine. He posted a 9.94 Relative Athletic Score, putting him among the very best in explosiveness and speed at his position.

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Caleb Downs, however, is among the best prospects in the draft. Having created a name for himself since his freshman days at Alabama, the Buckeye safety was an absolute force in the 2025 season. Dallas was actually surprised that Downs was still available at No. 11, as he was often projected to be drafted within the Top 10.

“He was a prize for us sitting there,” Jerry Jones said about Downs.

The rookie comes to Dallas with an impressive haul of 65 tackles, five interceptions, one sack, and one fumble recovery from the 2025 season alone. Dallas added a great defensive playmaker in him, as the Ohio State defense last year was the country’s best.

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With Jones being this aggressive, it will be interesting to see how the final lineup comes together. There are still a couple of rounds to go in the 2026 draft, and with moves like this, it would be normal to expect Dallas to surprise fans with another one.