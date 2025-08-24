Brian Schottenheimer Clears Stance on Veteran’s Roster Status After Sharing Micah Parsons Injury Update

After a 31-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons, the Cowboys look to finalize the 53-man roster. It won’t be an easy task for head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who is dealing with a complicated contract issue. Micah Parsons’ contract standoff with owner Jerry Jones took another ugly turn when the player was spotted napping on a trainer’s table in the third quarter of the game. But before this contract drama, the coach has several injury updates and player availability to deal with.

It starts with team veteran Trevon Diggs, who is dealing with knee injuries. While Diggs is still on the PUP list, the coach informed that the cornerback might make it to the roster. “Maybe, maybe not,” Diggs told ESPN’s Todd Archer when asked about whether he will play the season opener against the Eagles. Schottenheimer appeared more confident. “Also, Brian Schottenheimer said Trevon Diggs has a good chance to be included on the 53-man roster,” Calvin Watkins reported.

These words still leave a few doubts. However, the cornerback’s comments about his workout sessions seem to be much more optimistic and add clarity to what the coach might have meant. “I want to get as much practice as possible, get the game reps in, get the live reps in. I haven’t practiced in a while, so I feel the practice will tell a lot more where I am,” Diggs told ESPN. He wants to be ready regardless of what the franchise decides. Schottenheimer is clearly watching the veteran’s game closely, so things are looking promising. However, this alone doesn’t solve the problems for Dallas.

Diggs might open the season on the PUP list, which would sideline him for at least the first four games. The other option is that he makes the active roster, giving him a shot to return sometime between Weeks 1 and 4. Now, it is up to the Cowboys to make the final decision. There are more questions about Mazi Smith, Will Grier, and other players.

But speaking of Diggs, both parties appear confident. He was supposed to miss eight months after his knee surgery in December 2024 to repair cartilage issues. That period is over, and the cornerback is “itching” to return to the field. The veteran has had a rough offseason, losing $500,000 from his salary after failing to meet rehab requirements at the team facility.

“If they see something that I don’t see or if I feel something that they don’t know that I feel, it’s going to be that. It’s just about communicating and going out there and seeing what I can do,” Diggs said when asked if he has any control over his return. He is crucial to the roster, especially when the team has yet to solve its dispute with Parsons.

Brian Scottenheimer has a new update on Micah Parsons’ injury

If anyone has shown immense faith that Parsons will appear for the season opener, it’s coach Brian Schottenheimer. Others are still skeptical about Parsons’ commitment, even more so after he did a “call me” gesture to a Falcons fan’s offer to join their team. This is certainly not the best gesture after seeking a trade earlier. His stunt of lying down on the trainer’s table has added more to the controversy.

When Schottenheimer was asked about the situation with the training table, he assured that he wasn’t aware of it. However, he will speak to the player and handle it personally. “Without talking to Micah, I need to figure out what he was doing, why he was doing it. Until I talk to him, I’m not going to talk about it.” He said the MRI on Parsons’ back came back “pretty clean,” he said, briefly addressing Parsons’ back issues.

While the DE has been present at training camp, he hasn’t participated in team drills, citing back issues as the reason. His lack of practice also comes with the risk of injuries. But the coach is confident about the player and their strength staff.

About the training table incident, Parsons later defended himself by revealing that it was a brief time. He reshared broadcaster Mike Leslie’s post and explained that he would never disrespect the players on the field. Apart from the injury, Micah Parsons’ availability will also depend on how things go with Jerry Jones. But the Cowboys must remember that there are only two weeks left until the opener.