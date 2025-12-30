Trevon Diggs Contract: How Much Do Cowboys Owe CB After Cutting Him Midseason?

Essentials Inside The Story Dallas Cowboys release cornerback Trevon Diggs

The move comes two years after the team signed Diggs to a five-year, $97 million extension

Trevon Diggs will go through the waiver process and if unclaimed, he will be a free agent

The Dallas Cowboys might have seemed welcoming to Trevon Diggs, but their latest move has altered the overall dynamic. Ahead of the upcoming week 18 clash against the New York Giants, the Jerry Jones-owned franchise has made a shocking decision. The Dallas Cowboys have released cornerback Trevon Diggs. The CB’s absence will offer the Giants a chance to close the season with a divisional win.

However, the player can still feature this season with any team, claiming him responsible for his remaining $472,222 guaranteed game check this season. The Cowboys don’t owe him guaranteed money beyond 2025, as the player has no guaranteed money on his deal beyond this season.

2025: $531,045

2026: $15.5M (non-guaranteed)

2027: $20.5M (non-guaranteed)

2028: $21M (non-guaranteed)

Diggs signed a five-year, $97 million contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys in July 2023. The signing featured about $42.3 million guaranteed and a $21.25 million signing bonus, with incentives that could push its value higher. However, the Cowboys enforced a workout clause in 2025, reducing his base salary by $500,000 because he didn’t meet offseason participation requirements. However, due to injuries and limited play, the Cowboys decided to release him midseason, as confirmed by insider Jane Slater.

“Trevon Diggs just called me to tell me the #Cowboys have released him,” she wrote on X. “While he says he will miss his time in Dallas, he assures me he is healthy and motivated as he looks to join another team looking for another piece to add this postseason.”

The 27-year-old emerged as one of the Dallas Cowboys’ top defensive stars by becoming a two-time Pro Bowl cornerback and leading the NFL with 11 interceptions in 2021 early in his career. However, persistent health issues limited his production in the years that followed. Diggs suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2023 after the extension and eventually struggled to regain form in 2024.

He missed eight games in the ongoing season due to a knee problem and a concussion sustained in a non-football incident at his home. For the rest of the eight games played, the cornerback recorded 25 tackles but had no interceptions or passes defended.

Analysts predicted Trevon Diggs’ shocking release amid the injury-prone season

Analysts and NFL insiders speculated that Trevon Diggs’ time with the Dallas Cowboys was nearing its end as the 2025 season unfolded. Many of them pointed to tension between the star cornerback and the organization, noting that their relationship had “soured” amid Diggs’s sidelined status since Week 6 due to injury issues. According to reports from insiders, there were internal disagreements over his playing status and readiness to return, with Diggs feeling fit while the Cowboys stayed cautious and kept him on injured reserve.

Analysts also focused on how Diggs’ absence affected the Cowboys on the field. Dallas had to rely on other defensive backs, despite raising a heavy ($97 million contract extension) on the cornerback. Amid the absence of a clear return timeline, analysts suggested that the Cowboys might move on rather than continue carrying a high-priced player who could not contribute regularly.

The troubles began after Diggs incurred a knee issue and concussion that came following an at-home accident. This landed him on injured reserve and kept him out of action for the majority of the year (eight games). Despite attempts to return late in the season, the injuries limited his participation and raised questions about his long-term reliability. While he still has a chance to be offered a deal, it still remains to be seen if any team shows interest in his availability.