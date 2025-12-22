Trevon Diggs Gives Up on Cowboys in 2-Word Message After Breaking Silence on Concussion Controversy

Essentials Inside The Story Cowboys corner Trevon Diggs on whether he played his last game in Dallas

Diggs reveals bizarre at-home accident caused concussion absence

Contract tension, injuries fuel growing Dallas exit speculation

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs finally got back on the field Sunday, suiting up for the first time in two months for Dallas. The absence started with a concussion that was never fully explained publicly, and the road back felt longer than it probably should have. The noise around him had grown too loud. And now, when his future feels uncertain, even he isn’t too sure himself.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Diggs didn’t dodge that reality when he was asked if Sunday might have been his last home game at AT&T Stadium.

“Yeah, possibly,” the 27-year-old corner said. “If this is my last [home] game with the Cowboys, it’s tough. After the season, I guess we’ll figure it out.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At halftime, instead of heading straight to the locker room, Diggs stopped by his family’s field-level suite. He said it was just to see his daughter, not to soak in a final moment. Still, it was hard not to read into it, given everything swirling around him.

None of this is coming out of nowhere. The two-month absence raised eyebrows, especially after Diggs said he felt healthy and ready to play following last week’s loss to Minnesota. He wasn’t activated. Then Jerry Jones publicly contradicted him, saying Diggs wasn’t healthy enough.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tension goes back further. In the offseason, the Cowboys withheld a workout bonus after Diggs chose to rehab his second knee surgery away from the team facility, using his own training staff. During the season, head coach Brian Schottenheimer briefly benched him over an unspecified disciplinary issue. None of it ever fully went away.

If Dallas hadn’t activated Diggs the day before the Chargers game, his season would have ended on injured reserve. Diggs is now viewed as a real candidate to be released this offseason, a potential cost-cutting move just three years after he signed a five-year, $97 million extension.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Add to the concussion controversy, and it only gets worse. Well, he finally opened up about what went down.

Trevon Diggs opens up about the concussion controversy

It wasn’t only about how long Trevon Diggs was out with the concussion. It was how it happened in the first place. All anyone really knew was that it happened at home. The silence made it feel like there was more to the story. Now there is, and it came straight from Diggs.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the TV he was trying to mount to the ceiling with a pole setup fell and hit him on the head. Simple as that.

“I was trying to be a handyman,” he said.

Diggs didn’t think it was serious at the time and didn’t believe it needed much attention, according to Insider Jane Slater.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s an unusual way to get concussed. Diggs played the first six games of the season before it happened. The eight-game absence that followed means he’s now missed 29 games since the start of 2023. That’s a lot of time for a player who was once one of the most feared ballhawks in the league.

Since leading the NFL with 11 interceptions in 2021, Diggs has just five picks in 37 games across four seasons. Things haven’t looked the same since the extension he signed in 2023.

The Cowboys haven’t said much publicly. But Diggs explaining the injury, paired with Brian Schottenheimer’s clear hesitation to fully trust him, points in one direction. It feels like a separation is coming.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the Cowboys officially out of the playoff picture, these final two games could very well be the last time Trevon Diggs plays in a Dallas uniform.