Trevon Diggs’ Injury Controversy Takes New Turn After Jerry Jones Took Aim at Cowboys CB

Essentials Inside The Story Trevon Diggs remains sidelined as Jerry Jones publicly clarifies Dallas’ stance.

Practice evaluations continue to shape Trevon Diggs’ immediate outlook.

Jerry Jones’ comments sharpen focus as the Cowboys’ margin for patience narrows.

In the Dallas Cowboys, the noise never really stops. This time, it has Trevon Diggs at the center of it. The All-Pro corner says he feels ready after the situation, while the Cowboys see it differently. Now, Jerry Jones has stepped in and slammed the door on all the guessing about why Diggs is still watching from the sideline.

On 105.3 The Fan, Jones finally addressed it himself, stating that the issue is not confusion.

“There’s no miscommunication,” Jerry said. “When you’re coming back, it falls into that world where you go out and practice when you’re asked to do things the way they’re going to be presented to you in a game.”

Jerry then went deeper, bringing Diggs’ unique playing style into focus.

“Diggs has a very unique way… that he contributes to a team, because he will basically at times go away from the scheme to make a great play,” Jerry said. Still, Jones was not done.

“When he is practicing, he’s not convincing the ones that make those decisions that he’s ready to make those kinds of plays.”

That line hit hard, and honestly, it tracks. Diggs did not flash last week in a physical sense. Meanwhile, the mental side also raised questions. Confidence only works when the body backs it up.

Because of that, the Cowboys do not see him as reliable right now. Diggs, however, says being shelved for the Vikings’ loss shocked him. As Dallas fell at home, Cowboys Nation watched closely. The gap between player belief and team trust is now wide, and until that closes, this saga is far from over.

Trevon Diggs ‘upset’ amid this situation

While the silence stunned him, Trevon Diggs did not hide his frustration. After watching the Vikings game from home, the Cowboys’ corner said the decision blindsided him. Speaking plainly, he explained how practice felt different this time.

“This week, I showed them what they wanted to see in practice, and it’s still the same result,” he said. “I don’t know what else I need to do or what to show….”

For Cowboys Nation, that honesty only fueled more questions inside the Big D. However, his coach quickly pushed back on that version of events. Brian Schottenheimer made it clear that the message was delivered face-to-face.

“No. 1, Trevon and I sat down, and we had a very detailed conversation on Saturday,” Schottenheimer said of the call to keep him inactive.

“I told him not only the reasons why but also the standards and expectations. So again, I’m always going to have real conversations. I would never not play a player and not explain to them why they weren’t going to play. I know he feels he’s ready, but in our long conversation, I thought I made it very clear. And so I’ll leave it at that.”

That response landed heavily at The Star. Because of that, Jerry Jones’ stance now feels firmer. There is no “miscommunication.” Still, the trust gap remains real. Both sides hear the words. Neither side fully buys them. As the 6-7-1 Cowboys drift from the playoff picture, time is shrinking fast. Diggs’ 21-day window is closing, and every practice rep matters.

The path forward is simple: if Diggs wants to see the field again at AT&T Stadium, he must prove it both physically and mentally. Until then, Dallas is not convinced, and right now, that belief is the missing piece.