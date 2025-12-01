Trevon Diggs Sends Clear Signal to Brian Schottenheimer After Cowboys’ Final Decision on Injured CB

The Dallas Cowboys are riding high with three back-to-back wins. Their defense has seen an impressive revival, which has helped them move closer to playoff contention. And now, even more promising news is coming out of the locker room. Cornerback Trevon Diggs, one of the franchise’s most electric defensive weapons, has just sent a hopeful message ahead of Week 14.

“I feel way better now cause you don’t know how you’re going to feel when you get out there,” he said, via Dallas News. “I have no swelling in my knee. I feel good. I feel like I’m running good. I feel like my hamstrings strong, everything is good, strong. I feel ready.”

Diggs’ comments come at a crucial moment for the Cowboys and show how eager he is to return. The two-time Pro Bowl recently joined his teammates to practice after missing six games. The Cowboys placed him on injured reserve on October 25 following knee soreness, which emerged after another serious event.

The second-round pick suffered a concussion during an accident at home, but the details of the incident weren’t clear enough. Both owner Jerry Jones and head coach Brian Schottenheimer admitted they had to depend on Diggs’ account of what actually happened. Besides the concussion, the knee issue has been a lingering issue, one that has cut short Diggs’ ongoing campaign.

“I went out there and I was feeling good the first couple of weeks, and then it starts to weigh on me a little bit and I started to get some swelling in my knee,” he explained.

Before the injuries sidelined him, Diggs had appeared in six games in the 2025 season. He posted 18 tackles, with 13 solo ones, and no interceptions. While these numbers paint a bleak picture of his poor production, they don’t define his overall legacy. Diggs was a First Team All-Pro and NFL interceptions leader in 2021. But as he moves closer to his comeback, a new discussion has been swirling across the fandom.

Schottenheimer sets the record straight on Trevon Diggs’ role

Since his comeback news, there have been talks about where Diggs should line up once he steps on the field again. Some fans floated the idea of switching him to safety, as the role could be more suitable for his injury. However, Schottenheimer wasn’t having it and immediately shut the door on it.

“I wouldn’t even think of that,” he said, per John Machota of The Athletic.

According to Machota, Schottenheimer’s reaction shows that Diggs is at his best as a true shutdown corner. Many veteran cornerbacks transition to safety in their later careers, but for the Cowboys, Trevon is too valuable at his natural spot. On a bright note, Diggs’ return might be just around the corner. On Friday, Jerry Jones said he expects the player to be available for the Week 14 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Then, the franchise officially designated him for return on Sunday. With a 21-day window now open, the timeline suggests he won’t need long before they activate him. Currently, the Cowboys rank second in the NFC East, trailing the Philadelphia Eagles by just two wins. With a critical matchup against the Lions on Thursday, all eyes will be on the team’s decision regarding Trevon Diggs. His potential return could significantly bolster the already recovering defense.