Trevon Diggs Sums Up Relationship With Jerry Jones in 1 Word After $500,000 Punishment From Cowboys

While the Dallas Cowboys’ “soap opera” continues, one chapter seems to be closing at last. After months of speculation, drama, and even trade rumors, All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs has cleared the air. When pressed recently about his relationship with Jerry Jones & Co., Diggs encapsulated the sentiment with a single word: “great.”

That one word lands with surprising clarity, considering the Cowboys penalized Diggs by docking $500,000 of his base salary this offseason. The team enforced the de-escalator clause in his contract after Diggs chose to rehab his knee in South Florida instead of at team facilities. It was a move that the franchise viewed as breaking ranks. For a cornerback who’s already endured back-to-back lost seasons to injury, the punishment could have easily strained trust. But Diggs insists the partnership remains intact. That’s certainly good news as he looks forward to making a return this season.

For the Cowboys, enforcing the financial penalty sent a clear message. His decision to handle rehab on his own turf interrupted the expected blueprint for the Cowboys and shattered the trust the team hoped to build early on. Stephen Jones had dropped a cold verdict for the penalty back in July. “When he decided to train in South Florida, he knew what the consequences would be.” Even Jerry Jones backed it up with his own no-filter statement: “We expect a player paid like Trevon to be here all the time. We expect him to be leading. That’s not new… You’ve got to have some leadership about you.” But the Cowboys finally seem to be on the mend with Diggs.

Much of the offseason friction stemmed from communication breakdowns. It’s something that Diggs also brings up when talking about his potential return timeline. “I think it’s a mutual decision,” Diggs noted. “If they see something that I don’t see or if I feel something that they don;t know that I feel, it’s about communicating.” That word – communicating – reveals the complicated dance that Diggs and the Cowboys have been engaged in all offseason. But Diggs insists things have been “great” lately, suggesting some wounds are finally closing. For Jerry Jones, it is as much about optics as it is accountability. Presenting a united front with a publicly content star, despite docking his pay half a million dollars, is a win in itself.

Without Diggs, Dallas has been banking on DaRon Bland and Kaiir Elam to bridge the gaps. Zion Childress and Kemon Hall have also been working in the slot to maintain smooth sailing. While Bland and Elam have shown major promise throughout training camp and the preseason, the question remains: will the star cornerback return to the field for their season-opener against the Eagles?

Trevon Diggs’ return is still in question, but there’s hope

Injuries remain the wildcard for Trevon Diggs. The 26-year-old cornerback has faced two devastating knee surgeries in the past two years. A torn ACL in 2023 that limited him to two games, and a surgery on the same knee early in 2024. The interruptions have left a gap between the spectacular form he showed in his breakout 2021 season (when he tallied 11 interceptions) and the present uncertainty. “Maybe, maybe not,” Diggs said when asked if he’ll suit up against the Eagles in Week 1. Rehab has accelerated, but he hasn’t yet tested his knee in live practice. “I want to practice a lot. I want to get as much practice as possible, get the game reps. Get live reps in. I haven’t practiced in a while, so practice will tell where I am.”

Even without him to hold down the fort in September, Diggs feels confident the group can hold their own. “I think they’ll be good. I think they can hold their own,” Diggs noted. “Kaiir is really good. He’s fast. He’s smart… can make plays. I think they’re going to hold their own. It’s not just the corners out there. There’s a whole 11 guys on the field at the end of the day. So as long as everybody plays together and plays as a team, we’ll be OK.” HC Brian Schottenheimer, on the other hand, has expressed belief that he “feels good” about Diggs’ return in Week 1. Whether we see him on the field or not, the question will be answered very soon. For now, Kaiir Elam brings optimism on the field.

Even if it isn’t Week 1, Trevon Diggs is visibly charged to get back in the game. “Oh, I’m very hungry,” Diggs said earnestly. “Í’m itching to get back out on the field. Like, I can’t wait.” Diggs’ return and the success of the team’s secondary remain in focus as Week 1 looms closer than ever. The Cowboys have ended the preseason on a high note, and Diggs’ relationship with Jerry Jones and the team is on the mend. At the end of the day, one word may hint at harmony, but a whole season stretches ahead to prove it true.