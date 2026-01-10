Troy Aikman Era Cowboys Star Begs for Prayers, Announces Tough Health Update on Close Friend

Essentials Inside The Story A former Cowboys star uses his platform for something far more personal.

A health crisis involving a friend draws attention off the field.

The gesture shows how deeply their lives intersect beyond football.

Football teaches toughness, but life often brings challenges no locker room can prepare you for. This week, a familiar name from the Troy Aikman era, former Cowboys defensive lineman Tony Casillas, reminded fans that the hardest battles happen far away from the field.

Tony Casillas shared an emotional update alongside his wife, Tamara, this Saturday on Instagram and made a heartfelt request to the public.

“We’re asking for prayers, positive thoughts, and good energy for our dear friend Howard during this difficult time,” Casillas wrote. “He’s strong, but every prayer matters.”

Tony Casillas urged people to keep Howard and his family in mind as he continues his recovery.

For Cowboys fans, Casillas is more than a former player. He represents a proud chapter from the Troy Aikman era, a time when Dallas set the standard for excellence. Aikman led with calm confidence, guiding the team to three Super Bowl titles and creating a dynasty that still defines greatness in the NFL. Casillas was part of that culture, and those values clearly remain with him today. And for Casillas, that loyalty is deeply personal.

The friendship between Howard and Tony Casillas and his wife grew over the years because Tamara has been one of Howard’s longtime clients, creating a bond that goes beyond professional care. In a video uploaded to the Skintastic doctors’ YouTube channel, Tamara shared her own journey as a breast cancer survivor. She spoke about how treatment affected her confidence and how the care she received helped her feel like herself again.

“I walked out of that office feeling fantastic,” Tamara said. She added that it “meant the world to feel normal and beautiful again” during such a difficult time. Now, one of the caregivers behind that clinic is facing a fight of his own.

A caregiver is now fighting his own battle

Howard McKay is not just a patient; he is someone who has spent his life helping others heal. A nurse practitioner with more than 25 years of experience, McKay is known for his work in hormone therapy, weight-loss management, and cosmetic treatments like Botox and fillers. He works with Texas Beauty NP, alongside being involved with Skintastic, the same clinic where Tamara gets her treatments from, and has built strong relationships with many of his clients over the years.

McKay’s condition brings the situation into sharp focus. Just a few days ago, it was shared through his profile that he had been diagnosed with Budd-Chiari syndrome, a rare and dangerous illness. Blood clots have reportedly blocked major veins, causing pressure on his liver and leading to severe complications. Doctors are actively treating him, but his condition is critical. McKay has been in the hospital since mid-December and is currently receiving care at Texas Health Presbyterian Plano.

Howard McKay remains hospitalized as doctors continue treating his critical condition. As his fight with Budd-Chiari syndrome continues, messages of support from former clients, colleagues, and the Cowboys community reflect the reach of a career built on trust and care, now focused on one man’s recovery.