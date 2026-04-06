Troy Aikman Takes Direct Shot at Cowboys While Describing His New Role With Dolphins

Troy Aikman has now taken a new challenge in the 2026 offseason. The ex-Dallas Cowboys quarterback became part of the Miami Dolphins in a role that wasn’t fully revealed as the team changed its leadership. During this time, he helped find Jon-Eric Sullivan as the new general manager and Jeff Hafley as the head coach.

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This latest move sparked a simple question around the league. Why haven’t the Cowboys reached out to Aikman for help like this? While talking to DLLS Sports, the Hall of Famer opened up about it, and his answer was a direct short at his old team.

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“I think the Dolphins were wise in understanding my relationships around the league,” Aikman said. “And knowing that I have information that they don’t have or can’t get. And I think they were smart in taking advantage of that—whether it was through me or through somebody else. The Cowboys have never elected to do that, at least with me.”

That statement hits differently when you think about Aikman’s past with the Cowboys. He spent 12 seasons as the face of America’s Team, winning three Super Bowl championships and leaving a mark on AT&T Stadium’s history before transitioning to broadcasting. As time went on, his commentary only boosted his standing, turning him into one of the most respected voices in the NFL.

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While this was happening, Miami recognized that Aikman offered more than just his famous name. As the Dolphins started looking for new front office staff, they invited him to come on board as a special advisor to help guide their choices behind the scenes.

Later, after Sullivan was brought on as general manager, the team decided to keep Aikman in the loop, showing they truly valued his insights for the future.

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“You know, maybe they have with others. But, no, I don’t feel there’s a conflict [with the Cowboys]. But I will say I’m pulling for the Dolphins… because now I have something at stake, and I think they hired two really talented, wonderful people, and I think that’s gonna prove itself out… I’m pulling for them. I want to see them do well because I feel like my fingerprints are on it as well.”

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The Cowboys, regardless of their past, haven’t won a championship since Aikman’s time, making his lack of involvement in their choices even more noticeable. He appears willing to lend a hand, but the call never came, and now Miami is reaping the rewards.

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Troy Aikman still has more to offer the Dolphins

Troy Aikman’s role with the Miami Dolphins didn’t stop after the front office changes; in fact, it seems like it’s just beginning. Last month on The Rodeo Time podcast, he shared that he intends to stay involved in some way.

“I thoroughly enjoyed it and felt like I was of some help. Where that might go, I’m not sure, but I’m going to continue to work with them,” Aikman said, hinting that his role could quietly grow over time.

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This new opportunity aligns perfectly with what Aikman has always wanted after retiring. He never imagined himself putting in the long hours that coaching demands, but working in the front office felt like a better fit.

So when the Dolphins reached out, the former Cowboys legend jumped at the chance to take on a role that allows him to influence decisions without being on the field.

Meanwhile, the specifics of what he’s doing with the Dolphins aren’t fully clear yet, which makes things even more interesting. Still, he’s likely to keep in touch with the team while also doing his usual work at ESPN.

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Together with Joe Buck, he continues to be an important voice on Monday Night Football, managing to juggle both roles effectively.

Because of that, the timing around Miami’s schedule could become a storyline. Before each broadcast, Aikman and Buck sit down with coaches and quarterbacks during production meetings. If the Dolphins land a prime-time slot, that usual routine suddenly carries more attention.

And that is where things get complicated. If Miami ends up playing on Monday night, the league might have to pay more attention to how those meetings go.

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Talking to other teams while still being connected to the Dolphins could lead to some questions, and that kind of situation is sure to catch some attention around the league.