Troy Aikman Under Fire for Cowboys Bias Against Eagles During ESPN’s MNF Broadcast Amid Return Rumors

Troy Aikman is facing criticism for what many viewers saw as Cowboys bias against the Eagles during ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast. The backlash comes when the former Dallas quarterback is tied to return rumors for the team’s front office role, which puts his commentary under closer scrutiny.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Troy Aikman acting shocked that this was called roughing the passer makes me happy ESPN hasn’t extended his contract,” one fan wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video clip shows LT Overton making contact with Taneer McKee around the helmet after the throw. Still, the hit itself wasn’t what got people talking. It was Aikman’s shocked reaction that drew the criticism.

With 13:34 left in the second quarter, the offense was staring at 3rd and 7 from the Dallas 9. Quarterback T. McKee’s short throw to M. Brown fell incomplete, but Dallas defender L. Overton was flagged for roughing the passer, an illegal hit on the quarterback.

ADVERTISEMENT

The flag cost Dallas 4 yards instead of the usual 15, since a penalty can only cover half the distance to the goal line. The incomplete pass was wiped off the board (“No Play”), and the offense got an automatic first down, which kept the drive alive near the end zone.

It wasn’t the only moment that put the ESPN analyst under fire. Aikman said Saquon Barkley was likely done for the night after limping off following a big run because of a hamstring issue. Barkley came right back and scored a touchdown on his very next carry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Off the field, Aikman is in the final year of the contract he signed with ESPN in 2022 to be the lead analyst for “MNF.” After 25 years in the booth, Aikman sounds like he could use a change. He has hinted at a front office role and even spent time this year as a consultant with the Miami Dolphins.

Speaking with Mike Fisher, he said a Cowboys reunion might not be there, but he would listen if Jerry Jones wanted to talk.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would welcome any conversation with Jerry, and quite honestly I don’t know if there ever would be an opportunity,” Aikman said. “But if Jerry came to me and felt in his heart that I could lend some services that would help make them better, I’d have a hard time not taking a good look at that.”

Back on the broadcast, fans were not shy about sharing their thoughts.

ADVERTISEMENT

One fan wondered why the play was even up for debate

“How can a defender pulling down on a QB’s facemask be controversial? Only if it’s a #Cowboy’s defender and Troy Aikman is announcing the game? #MNF,” he wrote. The fan suggested that Aikman’s connection to Dallas was influencing how he viewed the play.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another fan focused on Aikman’s reaction to the contact.

“Tanner’s facemask gets grabbed. Troy Aikman: ‘I don’t see anything there’” The fan felt the contact was obvious and questioned why Aikman did not acknowledge it during the broadcast.

The criticism continued as fans challenged Aikman’s role in calling Cowboys games.

ADVERTISEMENT

One wrote, “Why the hell is Troy Aikman allowed to commentate on Cowboys games? His bias is obnoxiously horrible”

Another added, “Are Troy Aikman and the rules guy rage baiting right now? You can think the rule s**ks, but he obviously grabbed McKee’s facemask lmao”

Those reactions show how strongly some viewers disagreed with Aikman’s read on the play.