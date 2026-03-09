Truth Behind Dak Prescott & Sarah Jane Ramos’ Reported Breakup Revealed

Essentials Inside The Story Dak Prescott's personal life has taken an unexpected turn

The legal papers seem to bring significant changes to the life of the Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. On Saturday, March 7, TMZ reported that Prescott and fiancée, Sara Jane Ramos, ended their relationship, just one month before their wedding in Italy. Apparently, they have called off their upcoming wedding after prenuptial agreement discussions between him and his fiancée, Sarah Jane, a wine specialist, reached a standstill.

According to reports, the dispute started when Sarah Jane asked her attorney to review the prenuptial agreement. After weeks of talks and negotiations, the two parties are still unable to reach an agreement.

“The prenup wasn’t very strict,” the source explained. “Everyone basically kept whatever they had before the marriage. It was pretty straightforward.”

However, Sarah Jane was reportedly hoping for a bit of financial security beyond the standard terms. Prescott signed a massive four-year, $240 million deal with the Cowboys before getting engaged to Sarah Jane in 2024.

Sources indicate that Sarah Jane’s perspective is that she was already with Prescott even before the Cowboys star signed his first big contract and supported him through the early stages of his professional career. Because of their long history, those who are familiar with the matter say she felt the agreement should reflect how long they’ve been together and the life they had already started building.

After weeks of back-and-forth between attorneys, the couple has made the final decision not to go ahead with the wedding. Sources indicate that the decision was made mutually.

Sarah Jane and Dak Prescott got engaged in October 2024 and shared the news on Instagram after dating since 2023. The couple is also parents to two daughters, Margaret Jane Rose and Aurora Rayne Prescott.

Despite the rumors circulating, neither of them has deleted any posts from their social media accounts. In her last post in February 2025, Sara Jane shared photos on her Instagram with the caption.

“The most intimate and beautiful bridal shower of my dreams 🥰 ✨ So grateful for my aunts who hosted it and my girlfriends and family that came to celebrate. I love you all so much and can’t wait to marry the love of my life with all of you by my side 🥹🇮🇹🍝”.

Now, the couple has reportedly parted ways, but has yet to address it themselves.

Sarah Jane Ramos sparks buzz with cryptic post

Amid the breakup speculation, a recent post from Sarah Jane Ramos has only fueled the growing chatter online.

“I truly believe you can get through anything in life as long as you have really great friends. I love these girls so much ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥,” Ramos captioned the pictures she shared with her friends, reportedly from her bachelorette trip in the Bahamas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Jane (@sarahjane)

The photos from the celebration showed her enjoying herself with friends on a yacht and taking part in water activities, with no mention of Dak Prescott anywhere in the post.

Reports suggest that the relationship had been going through a rough patch for months before the breakup rumors surfaced. The alleged breaking point came during the couple’s joint bachelor and bachelorette celebrations in the Bahamas, where things reportedly escalated into a heated argument.

According to sources cited by TMZ Sports, Ramos ultimately decided to call off the wedding after the disagreement.

“The relationship had been rocky behind the scenes for months … but things came to a head with a blowup argument at their joint bachelor and bachelorette parties in the Bahamas — and Sarah Jane called it off.”

The outlet also reported that the relationship is now considered “beyond repair,” with the couple expected to focus on co-parenting their children moving forward. However, it is important to note that neither Prescott nor Ramos has publicly commented on the reported breakup. Even so, that hasn’t stopped fans and friends from sharing their excitement in her post’s comments section.

Some shared tags like, “Mrs.Prescott 😍😍🔥🔥”, while another added, “Okay MRS. Prescott! 🔥😍” and one fan even commented, “Mrsssssss 💍”.

As for Prescott, he has shared no posts or made any statements about his personal life. On the field, though, he is coming off an impressive season, throwing for over 4,500 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Despite the personal turmoil, Prescott will likely be focused on carrying that momentum into the upcoming season.