“Trying to Avoid Tampering”: Jerry Jones Breaks Silence on Cowboys’ Interest in Joey Porter Jr.

The Dallas Cowboys have spent much of the past year reshaping a defense that failed to meet expectations in 2025. From adding established veterans to using premium draft capital on young defenders, owner Jerry Jones has made it clear that Dallas is still looking for ways to improve the unit. That search has now led the Cowboys to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Yes, again!

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Jones addressed the team’s reported interest in Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan, while carefully trying not to cross the NFL’s tampering line.

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“We’re right on top of it,” Jones said when asked about Porter. “We’re very aware of the moving parts out here. We should be. And communication is a big part of that. It’s a big part of it. And communication at all levels. At my level, at Stephen [Jones]’s level, at the scouts’ level. We all have contacts, and this is a time when you really can have discussions, and they could be productive.”

“The answer to your question is, yes, there’s conversations going on,” Jones added. “Not specific to the player you just mentioned…Trying to avoid tampering here, folks.”

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The comments came shortly after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Dallas was among a handful of teams that had inquired about Porter’s availability. The Detroit Lions were also named as interested, while the Steelers were reportedly willing to listen if they received strong compensation.

Porter has missed the Steelers’ first three games while dealing with a back issue and working through a lengthy ramp-up process. He was listed as a full participant Monday, which could put him on track for his 2026 debut. However, his situation isn’t entirely health-related, as his contract structure has added another layer to the problem, and that’s why Jerry remains shy about taking his name.

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Porter finds himself in the final year of his rookie contract, actively pushing for a long-term extension. But negotiations have hit a standstill over how those millions are actually structured. Pittsburgh’s front office holds to a strict organizational precedent: beyond the first season, future salary isn’t fully guaranteed. Just look at Porter’s 2023 draft mates: Keeanu Benton, Darnell Washington, and Nick Herbig, who all inked four-year extensions this past summer where 2027 money was guaranteed for injury only.

Porter, however, wants rock-solid, fully guaranteed security. While Pittsburgh has broken tradition before, most notably writing T.J. Watt a $108 million check with historic guarantees in the summer of 2025, the Steelers reserve that level of commitment for absolute superstars. That creates a fascinating disconnect over how Pittsburgh views Porter’s price tag versus how Porter views his own worth.

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He may not carry the national megastar cachet of a T.J. Watt, but the tape proves Porter is a premier shutdown corner. In 2025, Pro Football Focus ranked him as the NFL’s 13th-best coverage cornerback, posting an elite 76.6 coverage grade. But one statistic tells the ultimate story: Porter surrendered a microscopic 4.8 yards allowed per target last season. Across the entire league, only two players fared better: former teammate James Pierre and Patriots star Christian Gonzalez (he just reset the market with a massive four-year, $135 million extension).

Imago September 13, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback JOEY PORTER JR. 24 looks on from the bench during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Falcons in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAg257 20260913_zsp_g257_028 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

When Porter is on the field, he wipes opposing wideouts off the map. He doesn’t give up touchdowns; he erases big plays, and he forces quarterbacks to look elsewhere. So why aren’t the Steelers rushing to pay him before deep-pocketed contenders like the Cowboys swoop in? It comes down to a calendar clock that is rapidly ticking down. Pittsburgh operates under an unwritten rule: once the regular season kicks off, extension talks stop completely.

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With contract talks frozen in time and guaranteed money standing as a giant hurdle, a blockbuster trade remains a distinct possibility. But that option isn’t a mutual one.

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Porter said on Thursday that he would “definitely” play for the Steelers in 2026 once healthy and denied asking the team to trade him. For Dallas, the timing makes sense from a roster perspective. The Cowboys have already dealt with injuries in their secondary, including Cobie Durant’s hamstring issue, and have had to elevate Reddy Steward from the practice squad.

The team also has been aggressive elsewhere on defense from the very start. Dallas acquired Quinnen Williams, Rashan Gary and Kenny Clark through trades while using its 2026 first-round picks on safety Caleb Downs and linebacker Malachi Lawrence. Despite those additions, the Cowboys entered Week 4 ranked 30th in the NFL in total defense, allowing 387 yards per game.

A potential Porter deal would not be unfamiliar territory for the two franchises. Dallas acquired George Pickens from Pittsburgh before the 2025 season and later added former Steelers first-round offensive tackle Broderick Jones. The relationship between the front offices could therefore make another deal easier to explore, although the compensation remains a major question.

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Pittsburgh is reportedly seeking a strong package for Porter, with previous reports suggesting that a first-round pick could be part of the asking price. Any team acquiring him would also have to address the extension he wants.

The Cowboys have spent draft capital like water to construct their current roster, leaving their future war chest noticeably depleted. Because of the blockbuster deal that brought All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to Dallas last season, the Cowboys hold only the lower of their two first-round selections, with the higher pick heading to the New York Jets. Beyond that, their immediate inventory is lean: their own second-rounder, a fourth-round pick acquired from Pittsburgh, a single sixth-round pick, and a seventh-rounder courtesy of the Houston Texans.

That light capital makes every draft pick sacred, and every potential trade a high-wire balancing act. If Pittsburgh were willing to compromise, say, by accepting a 2027 second-round pick teamed with another Day 2 selection in 2028, it would create an intriguing, realistic middle ground for Jerry Jones to pounce. But for now, neither side appears ready to blink.

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However, Jones has continued to signal that he is willing to make another move if he believes it can help the Cowboys.

“We have the makings of a team here that I’m that optimistic about, and would work to improve it in a minute, right now, financially,” Jones said earlier.

Now, his latest comments have added another name to the Cowboys’ growing list of potential defensive additions. Whether those conversations eventually turn into a deal for Porter remains to be seen.