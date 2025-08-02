12 Standout Cowboys Players Who Have Schotty’s Attention After Training Camp

In Oxnard, there’s visible tension in every rep, a hunger that feels different this year. The Dallas Cowboys, bloodied by previous failures and ignited by new leadership, storm through HC Brian Schottenheimer’s first training camp with one charge: Compete like your season depends on it. Because this time, it just might. When a minor scuffle threatens to derail a session, Schotty doesn’t hesitate. He stops everything and makes the team (coaches included) run, and delivers a warning shot to anyone who breaks the pattern. “You want to fight, let’s fu—-g fight. Get your a– on the sideline.” It’s a tell-tale sign of a camp where old patterns are being broken and new heroes are emerging.

After years of underachieving, roster turnover, and a leadership overhaul, Brian Schottenheimer’s eye for detail has spotlighted 12 distinct standouts. Each now carries hope on their shoulders. Their stories aren’t just about beating the man across the line; they’re about rewriting the narrative in Dallas, one tenacious practice at a time. These dozen stars could very well become the linchpin of Brian Schottenheimer’s Cowboys in the coming days.

KaVontae Turpin: Lightning in a bottle

Every camp has that one player whose energy seems inexhaustible; this year, it’s KaVontae Turpin. His speed and willingness to mix it up on special teams and offense have made him a daily headache for defenders. Turpin’s fearlessness after the catch and electric movement in space have led Schottenheimer to single him out repeatedly.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders Nov 24, 2024 Landover, Maryland, USA Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin 9 sits on the bench after returning a kickoff for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Landover Northwest Stadium Maryland USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGeoffxBurkex 20241124_gkb_sb4_067

As Brian Schottenheimer noted, not only is Turpin syncing into the playbook well, he’s also taken a role of mentorship for the rookies. “We’re going to get him the ball doing different things. Kudos to him, my first year as a coordinator, he could not handle all the things mentally that we’re doing with him now. It’s kind of fun for me because I see him coaching Josh Kelly, that’s how well he’s mastered what we’re doing. Game changer.”

Miles Sanders: The veteran’s resurgence

Expectations were muted for Miles Sanders after an injury-riddled stretch in Carolina. But Schottenheimer’s faith has given Sanders’ plays new life. With improved vision and reliable hands, Sanders has stabilized the RB corps, bringing much-needed accountability and production. Sanders, joining Dallas on a one-year deal, has been running reps with the first-team. Being the most experienced RB in the room gives him an edge against the younger blood vying for a spot. Brian Schottenheimer, for one, has touted his health and leadership recently. “He’s healthy, and that’s the key. Miles looks explosive again, and he’s leading by example.”

Javonte Williams: Power with a purpose

New arrival Javonte Williams brings both a punishing running style and a surgeon’s focus. 4 years with the Broncos have equipped him with everything he could need to shine under Schotty’s offense. But with major injuries across the roster, the HC is taking a cautious approach to Williams’ reps. Still, limited reps to protect his body haven’t stopped him from leaving a mark, barreling through defenders and finishing runs fueled with purpose. If his health remains unquestioned, Williams could become the backbone of the RB room. As Schotty notes, “Javonte’s a powerful guy. We’re easing him in, but when he gets downhill, he can make something happen.”

Hunter Luepke: Mr. Reliable

Hybrid fullback Hunter Luepke has quietly become a linchpin in Schottenheimer’s system. Luepke’s versatility allows the offense to disguise intentions, with seamless transitions from lead blocker to safety valve receiver. His dependability and physicality has set a tone during the most grueling periods of practice. And Schotty can’t stop praising him. “Just his instincts for the game and what he does and what he brings – and the fact that he’s able to play three, four positions – is incredible to me. I can’t say enough great things about him.”

Jaydon Blue: The rookie who won’t back down

There’s a note of respect, even pride, when Schottenheimer discusses Jaydon Blue. The fifth-round rookie out of Texas has the lateral quickness and hands that make him a crucial third-down threat. But more than that, it’s his maturity and fearless screen pass catches that have stood out.

via Imago Jaydon Blue, Dallas Cowboys, Credits: Instagram @jaydonblue_

Boasting a 4.38s pre-draft speed, Blue is running for a bigger spot on the roster. He has already impressed everyone with his blazing speed at camp, and Schotty’s all for it. “He’s got some juice. There’s a tempo to how he plays. He’s learning fast, and you can see him getting more comfortable each day.”

Deuce Vaughn: Back to make an impact

With the backfield in major rebuilding mode, for a while it looked like Deuce Vaughn would fade into the background. But he has been bringing electrifying bursts of speed and a gritty mindset to every play since the offseason training program began. Vaughn has been all in with the coaches and praised them as well. “Schotty will leave his mark, coach [OC Klayton] Adams will leave his mark on the scheme, I’m excited about it.” In training camp, Vaughn has been breaking off on major runs and making his presence felt loud. His steady and explosive impact cannot be overstated, and Brian Schottenheimer could use him as a wildcard with serious potential.

Donovan Wilson: Defensive energizer

Veteran safety Donovan Wilson plays with a barely-concealed edge. He’s been in the middle of several key takeaways and is relentlessly vocal. Just one year removed from his career best stats, Wilson had notably entered camp on a hot seat. But he has been focused and aggressive with his ‘never back down’ plays. Even Shotty has noted that Wilson has been a camp standout. If he manages to stay healthy this season, we could see another breakout season from the veteran.

Kaiir Elam: Confident newcomer

Traded from the Bills, cornerback Kaiir Elam burst onto camp with back-to-back interceptions and infectious swagger. After getting hardly any time on the field last season, Elam has entered Dallas with confidence and is checking all the boxes for Schottenheimer. As the HC notes, “He plays the game the right way. He studies, he’s on top of splits, awareness, and relating to receivers based on their splits. – Confidence, man. He’s playing with a lot of confidence. – He’s getting his hands on the ball.”

via Imago Kaiir Elam, Dallas Cowboys, Credits: Instagram @cinco_savage5

Schotty has already praised him as “elite”, noting that the change of scenery has certainly helped him. How much he can contribute to the team’s success once the season begins is the only thing left to be seen now.

Malik Hooker: Veteran instincts on display

Malik Hooker has quietly asserted himself as the glue at safety. Coming off a career-best season, the expectations are high for him this new season. While he did stumble at the start of the camp, as soon as the pads went on, he made his presence felt. Now reunited with DC Matt Eberflus from their Colts days, the synergy is unmistakable. As Hooker gets a shoutout from the HC, we can only wait to see how many hits he can get in this season.

Marist Liufau: Upstart linebacker

Back in May, reports touted LB Marist Liufau’s emergence as “one of the biggest reasons for optimism.” While he arrived last season as a third-round pick, he had quickly earned his starting reps. At camp, his range, closing speed, and coverage skills have forced their way into the rotation once again. This offseason, Liufau has been working closely to sync with Matt Eberflus’ playbooks. As he noted recently, “Knowing Eberflus’ system, we’re gonna be running a lot, and it emphasizes running through the ball, and so we got to be in the best shape to be able to dominate and play the kind of defense that we want.”

Troy Pride: Defensive depth and determination

This season, Troy Pride will be using his agility and football IQ to carve out some playing time for himself. While not the flashiest, his steady tackling and pursuit add depth critical to a long, grueling season. Pride notably signed a reserve/future contract back in January. With injuries splattered on both sides of the ball, the backups and practice squad members have been getting a lot of limelight. It will be interesting to see if Pride can get himself some game time this season.

Zion Childress: The rising phoenix?

After going undrafted in the 2025 Draft, Zion Childress came to Dallas with a chip on his shoulder and a special team grit. He has already caught everyone’s attention with a one-handed pick at the training camp. With that in the bag, he will be vying for bigger roles. And if he can deliver more highlights, he might just find a ticket to the final 53. Scouting reports had already touted him as “fast, physical, and decisive.” How far he can take it will be a crucial thing to watch in the remaining camp days.

The emergence of these standouts isn’t just a coincidence. With the roster in flux, Brian Schottenheimer’s training camp has been flipping the script on what it means to play for Dallas. The defense is swarming again, leading camp in takeaways and intensity. The offense, infused with young blood, is finding his rhythm and explosive potential. While there’s no guarantee that dominance in camp will translate to September records, this group has been balling out with a collective chip on its shoulder. With Schottenheimer’s eye and these 12 warriors at the forefront, the next chapter in Dallas Cowboys lore may just be worth the wait.