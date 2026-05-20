28 Years Later, Randy Moss Comes Clean on If Jerry Jones Really Apologized For Draft Snub

NFL history loves a good grudge, but only a few have the potential to ignite fans’ imaginations over 28 years. In the 1998 draft, the Dallas Cowboys picked Greg Ellis with the eighth overall pick. However, what they did was snub future Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss. This was a move that haunted them whenever they lined up against the star receiver in his 14-year-long career. But two decades later, Moss has finally broken his silence about what the Cowboys’ general manager, Jerry Jones, said to him during a meeting before the draft.

During an appearance on ‘The Rich Eisen Show’, the host played a game of ‘True or False’ with Moss. Eisen’s statement was if Jerry Jones famously apologized to the WR for not drafting Moss in 1998. He had an answer for the question and a shoutout for the legendary owner.

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“Oh man, you hurt my heart with everything you said, man,” Moss jokingly responded. “Shout out to Jerry Jones. And yes, that is true.”

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In that draft, Dallas wasn’t the only front office to ignore Randy Moss’ talent. Nineteen other teams decided to pass on the young rookie. The Minnesota Vikings finally got him at No. 21. The Cincinnati Bengals would have bigger regret from that draft blunder, as they skipped on him twice in the final round.

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The reason for Randy Moss’ draft slide had everything to do with the red flags away from the field. During his college days, Notre Dame signed him. But he soon ran into trouble because of a high school fight that landed him in jail for three days. A second chance came from Florida State, but he was soon kicked out of the program when he failed a doping test.

Left with no options, Moss had to return to his home state to play for Marshall University. Fortunately, he managed to flip the story with his record-breaking performances. By the 1997 season, he ended up in New York as a Heisman finalist. At the end, he finished fourth behind the legendary trio of Charles Woodson, Peyton Manning, and Ryan Leaf.

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Ahead of the draft, the Cowboys met Moss in an official visit, along with other top-tier prospects like Andre Wadsworth, Curtis Enis, Grant Wistrom, and Greg Ellis. It was standard draft-season protocol. The prospects, including Moss, spent their time with coaches and coordinators breaking down their films and playbooks. This was followed by the main event, where he met Jerry Jones himself in a closed-door meeting.

As per people involved behind the scenes, the Cowboys’ then head coach Chan Gailey and wide receivers coach Dwain Painter did not want Moss. For them, the off-field red flags were simply a dealbreaker. That time, the Cowboys were already attracting bad press due to the off-field exploits of stars like Michael Irvin and Erik Williams. Jones was also under immense scrutiny regarding his team’s culture. However, more than a decade later, the Cowboys’ general manager regretted his mistake of letting Moss go.

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“I apologize, I apologize, I apologize,” Jones said in 2010, regretting the decision not to get Moss on board in 1998. “I don’t believe that’s going to do any good. He’s too much of a competitor.”

However, Jones realized his blunder very late, as Moss spent his career ensuring the Cowboys paid heavily for their draft-day blunder. He faced Dallas seven times and won every single encounter, including a playoff matchup.

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How Randy Moss Draft Slide Became a Nightmare for the Cowboys for Over a Decade

In the regular season, Moss’ records speak for themselves: pure dominance. In seven appearances, he racked up 35 passes for 662 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averaged 18.9 yards per reception against the Jones team, which is his best mark against any NFL franchise.

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The most memorable of all of his performances against his rivals came in his rookie season on the Thanksgiving Day game in Week 13. In this game, Moss only caught three passes, and all three of those resulted in touchdowns. The Vikings left Dallas with a 46-36 victory.

In 2000, the Minnesota Vikings visited Dallas on Thanksgiving Day for the second time in three seasons. Moss scored his two touchdowns in the game, with the second one giving his team an 18-point lead. The matchup went in favor of the Vikings, as they scored a 27-15 win.

However, Randy Moss believes in forgiving rather than holding grudges. He had accepted Jones’ apologies earlier, as it’s also ‘in the Bible.’ But he didn’t forget to add that he does forgive, but never forgets.