There is a sense of urgency with which the Dallas Cowboys want to make it to the playoffs. But the road leading to their destination is not easy despite their stellar performance. By the time the first quarter ended on Sunday, the Cowboys had established a rhythm for a dominating victory on their home turf. They not only swept the Tennessee Titans with a 51-30 win but also solidified playoff buzz as they look to reach the postseason for the first time in two years.

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For fans watching the game unfold at AT&T Stadium, the Cowboys’ latest game has given the men in silver and blue solid hope as they inch closer to their 68th playoff game. But a new judgment over their playoff berth has raised doubts over the success of the Cowboys’ playoff campaign.

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“The #Cowboys saw their playoff chances decrease from 26% to 19% despite their win today,” Host of the Locked on Cowboys podcast Marcus Mosher posted on X.

The Athletic’s NFL Simulator made the verdict, which Mosher shared on his socials.

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This verdict certainly is a bitter taste in the mouth for the Cowboys and their fans, who are vying to reiterate their status as an elite, victorious franchise that hasn’t won a Super Bowl since 1996. After losing the Wild Card round in the 2023 season to the Green Bay Packers and missing the postseason completely in the following seasons, the Cowboys are looking at a small but tangible chance to change their record.

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With five touchdowns, quarterback Dak Prescott shone brightly on November 22 as the team went 5-6 and stands second in the NFC East. The 33-year-old threw four touchdown passes and rushed to score a TD.

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“It was just constant communication all game from all 11 of us, or whoever’s in the game, of keep pushing it, ‘We did it. We scored. Let’s go do it again,’” said Prescott.

But neither his TDs nor any of the team’s first six end zone drives can guarantee a cakewalk to the post-season.

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The hindrance in the Cowboys’ campaign is not the lack of effort from the team’s side. Rather, it is a surprise win from an unlikely team: the New York Giants. The setback stems from the Giants’ upset win over Jacksonville, which improved their playoff chances and narrowed Dallas’s path. Despite a frustrating offense, the defense led by linebacker Abdul Carter earned a 23-18 home victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on the same day as the Cowboys.

While the no-touchdown overturn call caught much of the attention, Prescott and Co., who lost to the Giants in their faceoff, have much to worry about over their next one.

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Carter, at just 23, is somewhat of a formidable force with a penchant for wrecking the opponent’s offense. Against the Jags, he recorded 12 QB pressures while effectively evading offensive linemen.

Apart from acting as the launchpad for their next faceoff, the Giants’ latest win is acting as the driving force to clinch a playoff spot this year. For the Cowboys, the next six games are make it or break it. Week 12, they face the Philadelphia Eagles (3-7) and must win before flying to play the Seattle Seahawks, leading to a bye week.

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At present, the Cowboys are taking in the highs of a sweet home victory. They played one as a team, setting the path for the coming weeks. “Credit to all those guys, just their intensity, their focus,” said Prescott, who matched his own franchise mark by completing 19 straight passes between the second and fourth quarters.

Despite the dominant victory, a playoff-probability analysis released after the game revealed a sobering reality. The target for the remaining weeks is clear. Either a three-game winning streak or only a miracle can help the Cowboys beat the odds about the bitter postseason run.