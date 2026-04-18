23-YO Dallas WR Takes Matters Into His Own Hands With Draft Demand to Jerry Jones & Cowboys

The 23-year-old Weber State wide receiver Jayleen Record is not the type to sit back and wait for an opportunity to come to him. He’d rather directly show up at his favorite team’s practice facility to ask for a tryout, with his cleats around his neck, ready to play at the moment. The Dallas native was spotted outside The Star in Frisco on Friday morning, holding a handwritten sign that highlighted his measurables as a wide receiver and kick returner at Weber State.

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“If you pass Cowboys HQ today, you might find former Weber State WR Jayleen Record.” Joseph Hoyt posted on X, “He’s draft eligible for the first time. He has his cleats around his neck, ready to run on the turf. He brought his workout numbers. “If I didn’t feel like I had a real shot, I wouldn’t do this.”

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He was spotted holding a sign that said, “I’ll run my 40 right now,” while also claiming a top speed of 22.8 MPH. It is pretty clear what he wants. He is asking for a fair chance from his favorite NFL team and trying to get the attention of people inside the building.

Record has already shared his disappointment in the past after not being invited by the Dallas Cowboys to their Dallas Day.

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“It kind of hurt a little bit because I’m a Dallas guy,” said Record, who grew up a Cowboys fan and graduated from James Madison High School. “I went to SMU, I speak to kids, and I do a lot for the city. And obviously, I was just hoping that at least my home team would bring me in. And I got the numbers; I’ve got the numbers to compete.”

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Now, he is making his intentions even clearer, and people are starting to notice. Former Cowboys receiver and DLLS contributor Jesse Holley thinks the idea makes sense.

“Hey @michaelirvin88 Mannnnnn, I Wish There Something Out There Where Guys Like This Could Possibly Earn An Opportunity To Showcase His Talent & Maybe,” Jesse Holley posted, “Who Knows, Possibly Get A Camp Invite To A NFL Team I Mean, Maybe A Wild Idea But Surely Crazier Things Have Happen.”

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With Record asking for an opportunity and a former Cowboys receiver backing him, there are at least a few reasons why the Cowboys might consider giving him a shot.

Why should Jerry Jones and the Cowboys keep an eye on Jayleen Record?

Clearly, the Cowboys need to add more depth to their receiver room this offseason. With CeeDee Lamb coming off an injury-ridden season and trade talks around George Pickens, the team could at least consider adding Record.

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Jayleen finished his college career in 2025. He played two seasons at SMU and then spent three seasons at Weber State from 2023 to 2025.

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He was a two-time team captain with the Wildcats and appeared in 45 career games across both schools. At Weber State, he played 34 games over three seasons and recorded 72 receptions for 873 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also served as a team captain in 2024 and 2025. On top of that, he contributed as a returner.

At his pro day, Jayleen Record showed real athletic ability. He posted a 41-inch vertical and 23 bench press reps, which ranked third among 2026 wide receivers according to NFL.com. He also claims he can run a 4.3 to 4.4 in the 40-yard dash.

Dane Brugler, NFL writer for The Athletic, has him listed in “The Beast” as the 117th best wide receiver in this year’s class.

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Still, at 5 feet 7 and 170 pounds, his smaller frame makes him an easy pass for some scouts. He would be the shortest and one of the lightest players on the roster. Dallas already has KaVontae Turpin in that undersized return man and speed receiver role, so there may not be much room for another player like him.

Even so, with Record clearly pushing for a chance to prove himself, it makes little sense for the Cowboys not to bring him in for a trial period during the 2026 NFL rookie minicamp after the draft.