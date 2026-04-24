Cowboys 2026 NFL Draft Round 1 Report Card: Grading Caleb Downs and Malachai Lawrence

Round one of the 2026 NFL Draft is over and it was a doozy. There were a boatload of trades, especially in the back half of the draft, and we saw seven teams make two or more picks in the first round. One of those teams was the Dallas Cowboys, who came into the draft needing to improve their defense, and they left with two very good players.

Here are my draft grades for both of the Cowboys’ picks.

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Caleb Downs Draft Grade

Imago December 6, 2025: Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs 2 before the NCAA, College League, USA Big Ten Championship football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM. Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_558 Copyright: xDarrenxLeex

I could not believe the NFL let Caleb Downs fall into the Cowboys’ lap. They technically had to trade up to get him, so I guess he didn’t “fall into their lap,” but they only had to move up one spot to make sure they got their guy.

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Downs was my No. 1 player in this draft class, but since he plays safety, which isn’t a premium position, he slipped out of the top-10. I thought since this was a thin draft class that he would still go in the top-10, but even in a weak class, positional value reigned supreme.

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Downs can do literally anything you want a safety to do. He can drop back deep and play zone coverage, he can line up in the slot and play man on a tight end or he can come down into the box and get dirty in the run game. He’s the most versatile defender in this class, and right now, Dalls needs guys like him that can impact the game in more than one way.

Any time you can get the No. 1 player in the draft at No. 11, you’re going to get an extremely high grade, but when he als0 fills a position of need and will make your defense 10x better right away, you’re getting an A+.

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Grade: A+

Malachi Lawrence Draft Grade

Imago October 18, 2025: West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. 15 is sacked by UCF Knights defensive end Malachi Lawrence 51 in the first half during NCAA, College League, USA football at Acrisure Bounce House in Orlando, FL. Romeo T Guzman/CSM Orlando USA – ZUMAcg2_ 20251018_faf_cg2_002 Copyright: xRomeoxGuzmanx

Edge rusher was arguably the position the Cowboys needed the most on Thursday night. They had one of the worst pass rushes in the league last season, and while they brought in Rashan Gary, they still needed to get younger and better at the position.

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After passing on Rueben Bain Jr. at No. 11, the Cowboys had the chance to take his teammate, Akheem Mesidor, at No. 20, but they traded back three spots with their NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, and missed out on Mesidor when he went at No. 22 to the Los Angeles Chargers.

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So, instead of landing one of the Miami edge rushers, Dallas ended up with another Florida man in UCF’s Malachi Lawrence. Early in the process, I was lower on Lawrence than a lot of people, but I can see the appeal. He’s 6-foot-4 3/8 with 33 5/8-inch arms and runs a 4.52-second 40-yard dash with a 40-inch vertical. He’s a freak athlete, but I was disappointed to see he never recorded more than seven sacks in a single season in the Big 12.

He’s a project, but his floor is also much higher than someone like Keldric Faulk, who I thought could’ve been the pick here. I like the Lawrence pick, because it fills a big need, but I’m not totally in love with him as a prospect. Still, going edge rusher was the right pick here.

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Draft Grade: B+