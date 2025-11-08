Cowboys 4-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft After Trade Deadline: Texas Tech EDGE, Tennessee CB Among Picks

FRISCO, Texas – The two moves made by the Dallas Cowboys at the NFL trade deadline were designed to help now, and in the future, too, as “America’s Team” will have contractual control of both Quinnen Williams (Jets) and Logan Wilson (Bengals) through 2027.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But Dallas’ biggest deal in 2025 has been, of course, the goodbye to Micah Parsons, a trade with Green Bay that leaves the Cowboys with two first-round picks in 2026.

And that is very much about the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cowboys presently have seven total picks in the April draft (with no second-rounder, as it was shipped to New York for Williams), and their top three selections are slated for Nos. 14, 24, and 114 (in the fourth round).

Those positions are, of course, subject to change depending on how 3-5-1 Dallas finishes the season. But for now—using what we know about this team’s needs and habits—let’s mock those three slots for the Cowboys.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pick No. 14 (first round): David Bailey, edge, Texas Tech

Bailey is 6-3 and 250, and entering this weekend, he’s already recorded an astounding 11.5 sacks for the Red Raiders.

Dallas should have great insight into this prospect as he’s coached by Joey McGuire, a legendary DFW high school coach now having great success in Lubbock.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Other candidates: Alabama QB Ty Simpson, Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, Ohio State, Auburn pass rusher Keldric Faulk, and Oregon QB Dante Moore.

Pick No. 24 (first round): Jermod McCoy, cornerback, Tennessee

The good news? McCoy is an All-American, a 6-0, 195-pound ballhawk who in 2025 recorded 44 tackles and nine passes defended to go with four interceptions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bad news? He has yet to play this season due to an ACL tear that he suffered during offseason workouts.

The end result for Dallas? This team has an affection for drafting “bargains” in the form of talented players who slip due to injuries. I’m not saying that’s wise; I’m saying that’s a Cowboys trend.

Other candidates: Texas A&M edge Cashius Howell, Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood, LSU cornerback Mansoor Delan, Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pick No. 114 (fourth-round) Austin Siereveld, offensive tackle, Ohio State

The Cowboys, too often recently, have made the mistake of “drafting for need” early. But by Day 3? It’s a crapshoot, and positional holes matter much less.

But they favor big-school guys. And they love keeping their O-line built. And Siereveld – 6-5 and 325 and a top-10 talent at the position – fits.

Other candidates: Michigan edge Derrick Moore, Auburn tackle Xavier Chaplin, Colorado cornerback DJ McKinney, Notre Dame receiver Malachi Fields.