Cowboys’ Tyler Smith Hailed as Best Offensive Lineman by Anonymous NFL Executives

ESPN is back with its annual rankings of the NFL’s best players at every position, and this time, Tyler Smith is ruling the OL list. The rankings are based on feedback from more than 70 NFL executives, coaches, and scouts. It comes before the training camps begin for the players, and Smith clearly got a perfect start to it.

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After gathering all the information, ESPN created the final rankings by combining the votes with interviews, film study, and research from NFL analyst Matt Bowen and ESPN Research. The race for the top interior offensive lineman was very close, with seven different guards or centers receiving at least one first-place vote. But even then, Tyler Smith made it to the top after coming second last season.

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Since the Dallas Cowboys picked him in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, he has improved every season. Last season, Smith recorded a 72.1% run-block win rate and a 95.2% pass-block win rate.

Even one AFC executive praised his skills, saying, “Rare combination of size, athleticism, strength, and finish. He’s like prime Jason Peters playing guard.”

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This comparison holds a significant value, as Jason Peters was one of the best offensive tackles in NFL history. He was selected to the Pro Bowl nine times and named an All-Pro six times because of his outstanding play. He also helped the Philadelphia Eagles win Super Bowl LII after the 2017 season. Plus, he has also spent one season with the Cowboys in 2022.

Smith earned all the praise. First, he started as an offensive tackle before moving to guard and earned three straight Pro Bowl selections. Now, he is the only Cowboys offensive lineman to make ESPN’s top player rankings this offseason.

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Because of his excellent performance, the Cowboys signed a $96 million contract with Tyler Smith. However, his journey to all this success was not that easy for Tyler Smith. Back in 2022, during his rookie season, he suffered a high-ankle sprain in the preseason. This kept him from playing the final preseason game, but he was healthy and back on the field for all games after Tyron Smith’s hamstring injury.

But problems didn’t just end there. In the 2023 season, Smith suffered an injury during practice before week 1. Then, in 2025, during training camp, he again suffered from knee tendinitis. Despite all the setbacks, he always remained at the top.

Now, let’s dig in and know how 2026 looks for Tyler Smith.

What future holds for Tyler Smith

The Dallas Cowboys want Tyler Smith to play left guard in the 2026 season. After the 2025 season ended, Smith met with head coach Brian Schottenheimer and the team’s front office to talk about his future position. Smith had played left tackle in the final few games of the season because of injuries, but the Cowboys told him that, for now, they want him to return to left guard.

“I have the most reps I have in the NFL at offensive guard, so obviously I’m more comfortable there,” Smith said. “It’s a matter of conversation. I feel like I just need to know. This year was kind of tough due to injuries; guys were up and down, and so, of course, I made that move for the team, but we’re going to kind of find out what the grand scheme of things is going to be. And it might be a conversation that carries on for longer than just today, but at least today will give us clarity. … That’s the biggest thing for me — is what’s best for the team, but also what’s smart for me in my career.”

For now, Tyler Smith’s position could depend on whether Tyler Guyton stays healthy. Guyton has played well when available, but injuries have caused him to miss games, including seven games in the 2025 season, which ended with him on injured reserve.

Injuries to Guyton and Nate Thomas forced the Cowboys to move Smith from left guard back to left tackle late last season. If both players stay healthy in 2026, the Cowboys expect Smith to stay at left guard. So, let’s wait and see how things turn out for them.