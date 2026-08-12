Cowboys UDFA Dominates Rams Offense With Three INTs Against Matthew Stafford & Others

The Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams met in an exciting joint practice session on Tuesday. Both teams boast of some big-name players, including last year’s MVP Matthew Stafford. But it wasn’t the usual household names that grabbed the headlines. Instead, an undrafted free agent took away all the spotlight after a brilliant outing.

“Justin Barron … THIRD INTERCEPTION of the day (2 vs Stetson Bennett, 1 vs Matthew Stafford) have a damn day,” Patrik Walker shared through an X post. “👀 #Cowboys Christian Parker has the Rams QBs confused post-snap.”

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Linebacker Justin Barron was a menace in the practice sessions and gave the Rams offense a lot of problems throughout the evening. Barron secured his first high-profile interception on Super Bowl-winning veteran QB Matthew Stafford. Not content with just that, Barron then terrorized backup Stetson Bennett. He picked off Bennett two more times.

The linebacker originally joined Dallas as an undrafted free agent in 2025 after playing collegiately at Syracuse. Yes, an undrafted player who wasn’t even among Dallas’ most discussed linebackers just produced the biggest defensive performance in the joint practice. Barron was originally a defensive back. But the Cowboys have turned him into a formidable playmaking linebacker.

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But Barron wasn’t the lone defensive lineman who impressed in the practice session. According to Sports Illustrated’s practice roundup, Dee Winters also made a strong, highlight-worthy stop against Rams running back Blake Corum. Alongside Barron’s three interceptions, the Cowboys’ linebackers consistently displayed elite play recognition, physicality, and closing speed throughout the afternoon.

The Cowboys LB depth chart includes names like DeMarvion Overshown, Dee Winters, Shemar James and Jaishawn Barham. While Barron has impressed with his performance against the Rams in the joint practice sessions. If he is to see snaps in the regular season, the 24-year-old will have to continue showing up big time in training camp and find a way to impress in the preseason games.

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Of course, the defensive brilliance was Christian Parker’s win as well. The Cowboys’ new defensive coordinator had never called plays prior to the joint practice session against the Rams. However, regardless of the pre-snap moves that Sean McVay attempted, Parker seemed to have a move ready to counter it. And that’s something that head coach Brian Schottenheimer seemed to appreciate.

Brian Schottenheimer is ready with the Cowboys’ upgraded defense

Compared to the 2025 season, the Cowboys’ defense has changed a lot. Last season, the defense allowed 30.1 points per game and was placed dead last in the league. They tied for the seventh-fewest number of sacks in the league. That’s one of the reasons why Jerry Jones brought in Parker as the new coordinator and overhauled the defense.

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There had been rumblings of the defense improving after the work Parker had put in this offseason, but it was on full-display against the Rams in the session.

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“Really good work,” Schottenheimer said following the joint session. “Chippy at times between two very competitive football teams. Love the work, we’ll go back and see the film. I know Justin Barron had a great day. Overall, I was very pleased with the work.”

But despite the kind of performance Barron and others showcased at the joint practice session, Schottenheimer seemed to want more. He did acknowledge the better defense. However, there were conditional plays that needed his attention.

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“We’re a different defense, you guys know that,” the coach admitted. “You can look at us on paper and see we’re a different defense. Having practice against us every day, the mentality and the mindset of the defense is different. I think that’s great…”

If joint practices are meant to reveal the true character of a team before the regular season begins, Justin Barron and the Cowboys’ defense just made a massive statement. With an aggressive, confusing new scheme and hungry young playmakers capitalizing on every mistake, Dallas appears fully locked in and dangerous heading into the upcoming season. And maybe, with his performance, Barron earned a starting position for the 2026 season.