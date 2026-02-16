Undisciplined George Pickens Punished Multiple Times by Brian Schottenheimer Amid Cowboys Contract Talks – Report

Essentials Inside The Story George Pickens faces massive internal fines following multiple 2025 team disciplinary infractions.

Dallas sits $30 million over the cap while weighing Pickens' extension.

Brian Schottenheimer's discipline creates a high-stakes standoff for the star receiver.

Jerry Jones loves a reclamation project, always has. But George Pickens? The Dallas Cowboys star receiver is pushing that patience to the limit. Dallas traded a third-rounder to the Pittsburgh Steelers for him last May, and while the production showed up, so did the headaches. Fines piled up, buses got missed, and ESPN’s Todd Archer just revealed the behind-the-scenes mess.

“The questions about him in Pittsburgh – maturity, timeliness — weren’t as much of a problem for the Cowboys. That doesn’t mean those issues disappeared when he arrived in Dallas,” writes Archer. “Coach Brian Schottenheimer alluded to Pickens still being late to things, and multiple sources said Pickens was fined during the season.”

While the extent of these fines has not yet been made public, it is no secret that Pickens has faced timeliness and maturity issues throughout his career. These weren’t NFL penalties showing up on league statements; these were internal Cowboys fines, the kind that don’t hit press releases but definitely hit contract negotiations.

Still, Pickens has delivered exactly what Dallas had envisioned. His 2025 stat line sparkles with 93 catches, 1,429 yards, and nine touchdowns. On Sundays, the explosive playmaker has justified every bit of Jones’ gamble. But the league has kept the receipts.

Pickens got fined six times through the 2025 season alone, with the amounts racking up to $95,642 in his Cowboys debut season. With that in the books, his career total is a whopping $219,631, per Spotrac.

His infractions have included taunting, goalpost celebrations, violent gestures, and five unsportsmanlike conduct violations. One Week 11 fine in particular reached $26,085 (double the standard penalty) since it marked his fifth offense.

Then came the Vegas wake-up call. Before the Las Vegas Raiders game in Week 11, head coach Brian Schottenheimer benched both Pickens and CeeDee Lamb for the opening series. Lamb violated curfew; Pickens missed the team bus. Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones had made it clear that Schotty will not stand for these at all.

“He’s not going to play favorites with anybody,” Jones noted on 105.3 The Fan. “He felt very strongly [about] that, that was part of it.”

But here’s the irony: every fine, every missed bus, every on-field tantrum—they’re all becoming line items in contract negotiations. Dallas needs to decide whether Pickens’ production justifies overlooking his immaturity, and they need to decide fast, with free agency approaching.

The contract question for George Pickens

Pickens hits unrestricted free agency as one of the top receivers available. But the Cowboys are $30,173,257 over their salary cap space for 2026 per Over The Cap. Now, Jerry Jones didn’t sacrifice that third-round pick just to watch Pickens walk after one dynamic season, but finding the money will require financial gymnastics.

The franchise tag, in that case, appears to be inevitable. That tag is projected to be around $28 million for 2026 and seems to be the nuclear option: expensive, impersonal, and likely to anger Pickens, who wants to stay in Dallas long-term. Pickens’ agent, David Mulugheta, has built a reputation fighting franchise tags for his clients, signaling an ugly standoff could be on the horizon.

If the Cowboys do end up extending him, many believe his contract could eclipse that of CeeDee Lamb. Lamb’s four-year, $136 million deal gives him a $34 million average annual payday. Meanwhile, Pickens has proven himself to be just as explosive in carrying the Dallas offense in 2025. But would the Cowboys be ready to commit nine figures to a receiver who can’t consistently catch a team bus?

Yet, letting Pickens walk after his 1,429-yard campaign would be admitting that the Pittsburgh trade was a one-year rental. With Lamb already eating cap space and championship aspirations on the line, Dallas seems to be stuck between broke and desperate.

Jones has made a living navigating these waters before, from Terrell Owens to Dez Bryant. Even the legendary Emmitt Smith, a lynchpin of the ’90s dynasty, came with baggage of his own. But at 83, Jones’ window to make history again is closing fast. Can he afford another volatile personality?

Schottenheimer has already laid down the law once in Vegas and multiple times more, per Archer. But did that discipline get through to George Pickens, or are more missed buses and fines coming? Either way, we’re about to find out what a 1,400-yard headache costs in 2026.