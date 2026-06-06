Cowboys Urged To Cut $90M First Team All-Pro as Christian Parker Continues Defensive Overhaul

Not even a year has passed since DaRon Bland signed a $90 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys, yet his job security is already under threat. Under coordinator Christian Parker, the team is reshaping its defense around a system that aligns with its long-term goals, with many viewing Bland as surplus to those plans.

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“The Cowboys were hopeful DaRon Bland was going to be a long-term fixture in their secondary,” Brian Martin of Blogging the Boys wrote on June 6, 2026. “Now heading into the 2026 NFL season, there’s a real possibility this could be his last year in Dallas.”

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Bland, who was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 Draft, entered the league with plenty of promise, and it did not take long for him to show flashes of his potential. In 2023, the CB put together a First Team All-Pro campaign with nine interceptions for 209 yards and five pick-sixes.

Since then, injuries and inconsistent play have prevented him from reaching those heights again.

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In 2024, he suffered a stress fracture in his left foot that required surgery and limited him to just seven games that season. Then, in August 2025, the Cowboys handed him a four-year, $90 million contract, only for him to injure the same foot again after 12 games and return to the operating table.

Even when Bland did play, his numbers were not as good as they were during his All-Pro campaign. In 2023, QBs posted a passer rating of 60.8 when targeting him. Those numbers have headed in the opposite direction since, with Bland allowing a passer rating of 105.7 in 2024 and 103.3 in 2025.

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In his recent breakdown of Dallas’ defensive overhaul, The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen pointed to concerns about Bland’s fit in the system.

“The Cowboys’ biggest weakness is at corner. DaRon Bland’s trait is his ability to create turnovers, but on a down-to-down basis, he gives up too many explosive plays. He’ll now play in a defense that is predicated on stopping explosives. He’s going to have to make massive adjustments to fit into Parker’s scheme. Bland, in 12 games played, allowed the fifth most yards in zone coverage among corners last season,” Nguyen wrote.

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The Cowboys could save $13 million against the salary cap by designating Bland as a post-June 1 release in 2027, while taking on only $4.3 million in dead money. Financial flexibility matters, especially for a team trying to reshape major parts of its roster.

For now, though, the focus remains on getting healthy. During the offseason, the Cowboys’ head coach Brian Schottenheimer said the team is being careful with players still working through injuries and making sure they do not rush anyone back.

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” You will see most of the guys in mock. We have got a few guys who we are going to be smart with. Ezeiruaku, DaRon Bland, some guys like that,” head coach Brian Schottenheimer said during OTAs. “You’ll see them throughout the next couple of weeks advance into more individual drills and stuff like that. But a few of those guys, we’re going to be pretty smart with. But right now we’re pretty healthy. Most of our guys are in a good spot. The two that jump out at me would be DaRon and EZ; those are the guys we will be mindful of,” he said.

Bland’s latest surgery could help him turn things around and get back to his previous form. But at this point, a successful recovery alone may not be enough to guarantee his long-term future with the Cowboys.

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The Dallas Cowboys reshapes defense under Christian Parker

The Cowboys’ defense struggled mightily in 2025, ranking last in the NFL after allowing 30.1 points per game and a league-high 59 touchdowns. And in January this year, they got Christian Parker in as defensive coordinator, replacing Matt Eberflus. His job? To hit the reset button with fresh faces.

It was a priority for the Dallas Cowboys front office heading into the offseason, and so far, the changes have been significant. There could end up being as many as six or seven new players on defense. Although Bland’s tenure with the Cowboys remains questionable, one thing is certain: there’s no way they’ll start the season with the same lineup as last season.

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There have been several key departures, with last season’s team sack leader Jadeveon Clowney, tackle leader Kenneth Murray Jr., and interception leader Donovan Wilson all gone.

To address these shortcomings, Dallas has made several additions. The team brought in safeties Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke, along with cornerbacks Cobie Durant and Derion Kendrick. While Bland continues his recovery, Durant arrives with valuable experience from his time with the Los Angeles Rams. According to ESPN, he is expected to compete with Shavon Revel Jr. for an outside cornerback spot while also providing stability to a young secondary.

The team even went on to make some acquisitions through the trade by getting Dee Winters in return for a fifth-round pick. Winters had a successful year after making 101 tackles and now adds yet another dynamic element to the newly formed defense of Dallas.

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Additionally, the Cowboys signed Jonathan Bullard and Otito Ogbonnia before drafting Caleb Downs, Malachi Lawrence, and Jaishawn Barham during the draft. It’s not difficult to see why the defense of the Cowboys is looking entirely different from what it once was under their new management.