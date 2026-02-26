Cowboys Urged to Give Brandon Aubrey a Patrick Mahomes–Like Contract & Ignore George Pickens

INGLEWOOD, CA – AUGUST 09: Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey 17 during pregame warmups before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA preseason football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Inglewood, California. Photo by Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire NFL: AUG 09 Preseason Cowboys at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon46520250809044

INGLEWOOD, CA – AUGUST 09: Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey 17 during pregame warmups before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA preseason football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Inglewood, California. Photo by Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire NFL: AUG 09 Preseason Cowboys at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon46520250809044

After extending star running back Javonte Williams, the Dallas Cowboys shift focus to kicker Brandon Aubrey. As discussions continue, America’s Team has been presented with an interesting proposal to extend its star kicker, who has proven his worth as one of the best in the league. FOX Sports’ Nick Wright wants the Cowboys to give Aubrey a massive 10-year contract, similar to that of the Kansas City Chiefs’ star QB Patrick Mahomes.

“I’d give him a 10-year, $75 million contract, $50 million guaranteed. The kicker version of the Mahomes deal,” Wright said on First Things First, before describing the 30-year-old as more important than star wideout George Pickens. “It is easier to find George Pickens than Brandon Aubrey, and so I would prioritize him.”

The mention of Pickens is interesting, given that the young wide receiver has been an integral part of the incredible Cowboys offense. Pickens produced 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns as the Cowboys’ offense ranked second in total yards per game (391.9) and seventh in points per game (27.7). With the former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout also being a free agent, Wright’s suggestion that Aubrey should take priority over a 1000-yard receiver says a lot about how valuable the Cowboys’ kicker has become.

The 30-year-old has been one of the most productive and accurate since his rookie season in 2023. Aubrey scored on all 10 of his 50-plus-yard field-goal attempts in 2023, along with a 60-yarder. He continued this form into his sophomore season by recording 14 of 17 makes from 50-plus, including a 65-yard kick that at the time was the second-longest field goal in NFL history.

The three-year pro also holds the record for scoring the most field goals of 60 yards or more in NFL history with his six scores. While Brandon Aubrey had a slight decline in the 2025 season, going 11 of 17 from 50-plus yards, he still reigns supreme as one of the best kickers in the league with his three All-Pro selections in three years.

With these stellar numbers, Brandon Aubrey has proven himself to be a generational talent at the position and deserves a long-term contract like the 10-year, $450 million extension Patrick Mahomes signed in 2020, which was the then-largest deal in North American team sports history. While there will be a massive discrepancy between the two deals, the Cowboys recognize Aubrey’s potential and have already taken steps to secure their star kicker’s future. But the path to an extension may not be as straightforward as many would hope.

Cowboys face roadblock in Brandon Aubrey’s contract negotiations

The Dallas Cowboys have found themselves in a precarious situation as their negotiations with Brandon Aubrey over his next contract have hit an unexpected obstacle. The 30-year-old signed a three-year, $2.7 million contract in 2023, which expires this offseason. Hence, Jerry Jones and Co. have been pushing for an extension through the recently concluded 2025 season.

As the discussions have progressed, the Cowboys front office and Aubrey’s representation agree that he should be the highest-paid kicker in the NFL. Hence, the franchise offered Aubrey a bigger deal than the $6.4 million average per-season contract of Kansas City’s Harrison Butker, the highest-paid kicker in the league. However, Aubrey’s agent, Todd France, has asked for a deal closer to $10 million per season, according to the Dallas Morning News.

While Brandon Aubrey has deemed this report as false after writing “Fake” in the comment section of an Instagram Reel, where 105.3 The Fan discussed the report from the DMN, these uncertainties highlight how volatile the negotiations have been so far. Hence, Jerry Jones and Co. must act quickly to secure Aubrey on a long-term contract if they want to contend for the Lombardi Trophy in the 2026 season.