“Very Disappointed”: Jerry Jones Sounds Off After Cowboys’ Embarrassing Loss to Giants

Dallas hyped its massive defensive rebuild as the answer, then Week 1 exposed the whole thing. The 28-20 loss to the Giants made the unit look unfinished, not improved, and Jerry Jones went from selling confidence to explaining failure almost immediately. That confidence aged badly.

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“We’re all very disappointed. Having said that, though, the question is, ‘OK, what are we going to do about it?’” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on September 15.

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And Jones admitted it himself. The same problems Dallas spent all offseason trying to fix showed up again.

“The very things that, frankly, caused us to not win that ballgame are the things we should be working on and were working on going into the game,” Jones said. “Communication. The communication aspects of it. Just being out of position.”

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Objectively, Dallas may have created its own mess. The Cowboys changed so much on defense that the unit looked like it was still figuring itself out in real time. Eight new starters, a new coordinator in Christian Parker, new terminology, different coverage rules and unfamiliar teammates all hit at once.

Dallas looked shaky from the start. The offense managed just 41 yards on its first two possessions, and the defense gave New York an opening almost immediately. Jaxson Dart broke loose for 22 yards, then DeMarvion Overshown added 15 more with an unnecessary roughness penalty after hitting him out of bounds. Four plays later, Cam Skattebo scored untouched to finish a 10-play, 83-yard drive. The Giants led 7-0, and Dallas already looked undisciplined. By the second quarter, communication became the bigger problem.

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Dallas had finally tied the game 7-7, then Quinnen Williams forced a fumble on Tyrone Tracy Jr., and Shavon Revel recovered it, giving the Cowboys a chance to take control before halftime. George Pickens then dropped a potential 40-yard completion. Instead, Prescott threw an interception, and Dallas’ defense completely lost its assignments on the very next Giants possession.

“Definitely the turning point in the game,” Jones said of the interception.

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Jaxson Dart completed three straight passes to uncovered targets, with the last one going to Isaiah Likely, who was standing alone in the back of the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown. Dallas had gone from having a takeaway and a chance to grab the lead to trailing 14-7 because the defense could not get lined up or communicate its coverage properly.

Then the Giants came out of halftime and went straight for Dallas’ weak spots. New York marched 74 yards in 12 plays, never even faced a third down, and Dart completed all five of his passes for 49 yards. Then he found Isaiah Likely again for a 2-yard touchdown to make it 21-7.

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By then, Dallas was not just getting beaten. The Giants had found the weak spots, and by the fourth quarter, they were attacking them at will.

Dart ran on four straight plays, then New York kept feeding Devin Singletary in the left flat because the Cowboys still could not adjust. Singletary finished the drive with a 9-yard touchdown to make it 28-14. Dallas answered to cut it to 28-20 with 5:21 left, but a taunting penalty and missed extra point made the comeback even harder. Then came the final embarrassment: Prescott never touched the ball again.

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New York owned more than 21 minutes of the second half, finished with 36:40 of possession overall, and burned the final 5:16 to end it. Dallas needed one last stop and could not even get that.

Jones also admitted Dallas never really tested the rebuilt defense under true game conditions before Week 1. “We frankly, as you well know, in training camp, and in the preseason games, we really didn’t test out in a game-type situation,” Jones said. “This game was very much in the air as to what we would have.”

And once the Giants exposed the cracks, Jones pointed straight at the amount of change. “The facts are, we got a lot of new people on defense doing different things than they’ve been doing. So, that’s got to come together,” he added.

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And Jones was not alone in thinking Dallas had enough to make this work. Four of NFL.com’s five analysts picked the Cowboys to win, largely buying into the same confidence surrounding the rebuild. Only one went the other way, picking the Giants 24-23 and warning that Dallas’ overhauled defense was still a major question mark.

The One Analyst Who Saw Dallas’ Defensive Problems Coming

Brooke Cersosimo was the only one on NFL.com’s five-person panel who picked the Giants, going 24-23. While the other four backed Dallas, she looked past the offseason hype and focused on the bigger problem: this was still a defense that had finished 2025 dead last in scoring and 30th in yards allowed.

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Instead of assuming a new coordinator and fresh talent had fixed everything, Cersosimo questioned whether the unit was actually ready. She also flagged Tyler Smith’s injury and the pressure it put on the offensive line, while noting that New York had strengthened an already dangerous pass rush with Arvell Reese.

She also saw a Giants team with more weapons and fewer excuses. Cam Skattebo was healthy, Malik Nabers was nearing a return and Odell Beckham was back. Four analysts trusted Dallas’ rebuild. Cersosimo questioned whether it had actually come together yet. Week 1 gave her plenty of evidence. And the Giants did not waste much time proving her point.

Giants’ New-Look Roster Delivered When Dallas Couldn’t

Isaiah Likely delivered the biggest immediate return. Reunited with John Harbaugh in New York, the former Raven caught all eight of his targets for 78 yards and two touchdowns in his Giants debut. Rookie lineman Francis “SiSi” Mauigoa allowed zero pressures on 36 pass-blocking snaps; No. 5 pick Arvell Reese added five solo tackles, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit, and free-agent linebacker Tremaine Edmunds led the team with eight tackles.

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The holdovers contributed just as much. Cam Skattebo returned from his season-ending ankle injury with 81 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Malik Nabers came back from his knee injury with six catches for 69 yards.

Both teams entered Week 1 after making major changes, but only one looked ready to handle them. New York’s new pieces produced immediately. Dallas’ were still trying to figure out where they were supposed to be.