The Dallas Cowboys‘ defensive struggles have put their coaching staff under increasing scrutiny, with the franchise now making a significant change to its defensive leadership. However, the decision has raised questions beyond the team’s on-field performance, particularly about the authority of the coach who was originally entrusted with running the unit.

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Dallas’ latest setback came against the San Francisco 49ers, who piled up 584 yards in a 46-40 victory on November 15. The Cowboys had no answer for San Francisco’s explosive plays, conceding three touchdowns of at least 66 yards. The defensive performance intensified the pressure on defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who is in his first season in the role.

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Owner and general manager Jerry Jones acknowledged on November 17 that the Cowboys were discussing possible adjustments to Parker’s responsibilities. A day later, the franchise confirmed that senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine would take over defensive play-calling duties, while Parker would retain his position as defensive coordinator.

The move did not sit well with former Cowboys wide receiver Jesse Holley. Speaking on the DLLS Cowboys podcast, Holley described the decision as “nasty work” and questioned what it would mean for the coaching hierarchy and the players expected to follow it.

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“This is nasty work. This is some very, very disgusting, despicable, deplorable, filthy work. If I’m a player in that locker room, who do I trust? Who do I answer to? Do I answer to Mike Pettine? Will he be the DC next year, or won’t he?”

“History says, when you lose your play-calling duties, especially the defensive coordinator in the middle of the season, you lose your job at the end of it. So, do I answer to Mike Pettine? Do I answer to Christian Parker? What is Schotty got going on?”

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The former receiver also questioned what Parker’s day-to-day responsibilities would look like after the change. He wondered whether the coordinator would return to working directly with the defensive backs or take on a supporting role under Pettine, who will now oversee the play-calling.

Holley was particularly critical of the public nature of the decision, arguing that taking away Parker’s play-calling responsibilities could undermine his standing within the team.

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“This is just bad, and this is a public display of emasculation of Christian Parker. When you strip him of his play-calling duties, what does he do now? What is Christian Parker’s duty now? Does he go back to working with DBs, and is he now doing what Mike Pettine was doing and watching all the film and giving idea to Mike Pettine? What does the defensive coordinator who doesn’t call defensive plays do? What is his responsibility now?”

“It feels very snakish. It feels like this was all a part of the plan when they brought Mike Pettine back. They just needed a reason to do it. I don’t like this at all.”

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The situation is particularly notable given the relationship between the two coaches. Pettine hired Parker as a defensive quality control coach with the Green Bay Packers in 2019, giving him his first NFL coaching opportunity. The veteran assistant has since served as a defensive coordinator with the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings before joining Dallas as a senior defensive assistant in October.

Parker, meanwhile, was appointed Dallas’ defensive coordinator on January 22, at 34 years old, becoming the youngest person to hold the position in franchise history. Before arriving in Dallas, he spent two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles as their defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach.

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Despite the change, head coach Brian Schottenheimer publicly backed Parker and stressed that he would remain an important part of the team’s plans.

“Christian Parker is still our defensive coordinator,” Schottenheimer said on Wednesday. “He’s a critical piece of what we’re trying to do as we search for answers and solutions. I think he has an incredibly bright future, not just this year, but beyond with us.”

Pettine’s first game as Dallas’ defensive play-caller will come against the Tennessee Titans on November 22. The Cowboys will hope the change produces a more disciplined defensive performance, while Parker faces a different set of responsibilities despite retaining his coordinator title.