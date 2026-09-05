Cowboys’ Von Miller Eyes Jerry Jones’ Job After Retirement

At 37, hometown hero Von Miller will suit up for the Dallas Cowboys this season. It is evident that retirement will follow sooner or later. However, Miller has already made plans: he plans to stay home and maybe replace team owner Jerry Jones.

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“That’s something that I want to do when I’m done playing football as well, whether that’s director of pro personnel, team president, assistant GM, GM,” Miller told the press at the Dallas Cowboys’ facility. “I want to be in the front office in any capacity, and Will McClay has done an incredible job of showing that when it’s not X’s and O’s or getting to know teammates, it’s just getting to know the job as well.”

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Though the task of replacing Jerry Jones requires major commitment, Miller is putting in the work. In 2023, he started learning the ropes of NFL front-office work while playing for the Buffalo Bills. He went to the NFL Scouting Combine to watch scouts and GM Brandon Beane, who helped him understand what it takes to become a GM. He really threw himself into the work, asking questions and taking down notes on his phone.

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“I’ve had a lot of guys in the front office that have kind of fanned that flame, whether it was Brandon Beane in Buffalo or Adam over there with the Commanders,” Miller added. “And now Will has done an incredible job of kind of fanning that flame and getting me to live a triple dream here with the Dallas Cowboys.”

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Jerry Jones has been running the Cowboys since 1989. The top brass is made up of the Jones family itself, who are expected to take over for him in the future. Stephen Jones is the Chief Operating Officer, Charlotte Jones is the Chief Brand Officer, while Jerry Jones Jr, is the Chief Sales and Marketing Officer.

It is expected that the top roles will stay within the family for the long run. However, Miller is keen on gaining more experience in this arena, and because he is native to Dallas, who knows, the Cowboys might offer him a spot if Miller really nails the pitch.

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But taking Jerry Jones’ position isn’t that easy, as he doesn’t plan to retire anytime soon, despite being 83.

“I’m going to have to say this to everybody in this room: I don’t know what your ages are, but I hope — let’s just say [Stephen Jones’] age — if he has as much fun between where he is today and where I am today in age, if he has as much fun as the guy sitting here beside him, he’s in for a hell of a ride and a hell of a life,” Jones said to media back in Jan. “I’ve had the most fun in the last 20, 21 years.”

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“I don’t have a succession plan, I don’t,” he told The Athletic’s Zak Keefer. “One day I just won’t be here to toss my two cents in.”

Right now, Miller is focused on his time with the Cowboys.

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He is still the active all-time sacks leader in league history; however, his reps have decreased. He will most likely be used on a situational basis, like third downs, and serve as a mentor to a young outside linebacker group. The team already has Rashan Gary, Malachi Lawrence, and Donovan Ezeiruaku. James Houston, Sam Williams, Marist Liufau, and Tyrus Wheat round out the group.

Miller brings a winning resume to Dallas. He has won two Super Bowls, first with the Denver Broncos in 2016 and later with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022. He was even named Super Bowl MVP with Denver. On top of that, he has made eight Pro Bowls and earned three first-team All-Pro honors. That’s a lot of experience coming to the Cowboys, which can prove beneficial if the team plans to offer him a job in their front office someday.