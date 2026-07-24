Cowboys VP Claps Back at Critics Over Decision Not to Give George Pickens a Long-Term Contract

George Pickens didn’t get the long-term deal fans expected after his best season yet. And, the Cowboys VP of Player Personnel Will McClay isn’t any apologetic for the same. Pickens will play 2026 on a fully guaranteed $27.3 million franchise tag instead, and McClay laid out exactly why Dallas is comfortable with that decision.

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“I mean, at the end of the day, you have different opportunities to figure out how you put your team together and, you know, public perception is, you should sign this guy and do that,” Cowboys VP of Player Personnel Will McClay said on Crown Global Media. “But, you know, I don’t tell you how to run your checkbook. You don’t tell me how to run mine, and it’s, you know, or businesses.

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So I really, everybody’s philosophy is a little bit different, and we love George Pickens and George, I mean, the finding a way to fill the team with 53 of the best players in today’s day and age is very, very difficult. So you go through the different contracts and the different aspects and all those different ways, and you put it together.”

That philosophy gets a lot easier to understand once you look at what Pickens actually did last season, and what it would cost to match it long-term. Traded to Dallas from Pittsburgh before 2025, Pickens turned in a career years, catching 93 passes for 1.429 yards and nine touchdowns. He has the third-most receiving yards in the league, on his way to his first Pro Bowl selection. That kind of season is exactly what usually earns a receiver a big second contract.

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It’s also exactly why Dallas wanted to see it again before committing. Pickens and CeeDee Lamb were both benched for the Cowboys’ opening drive against the Raiders in November after missing curfew the night before the game, an incident that reportedly played into the front office wanting a longer track record from Pickens before writing a long-term check.

Imago CHARLOTTE, NC – OCTOBER 12: Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens 3 during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Dallas Cowboys on October 12, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 12 Cowboys at Panthers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251012106

The salary math adds its own pressure. Lamb is already earning $34 million a year on his own extension, and giving Pickens a similar deal would push Dallas’s spending at the position higher than almost any team in the league can reasonably sustain.

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None of this came out of nowhere. The Cowboys said before the 2026 draft that they had no plans to negotiate a long-term deal with Pickens, and Stephen Jones reaffirmed after the first round that the team had “no intention of moving George” either. This isn’t new territory for the organization. Every tagged player Dallas has had since Dez Bryant’s 2015 extension, Dak Prescott, DeMarcus Lawrence, Dalton Schultz, and Tony Pollard, played out a season on the tag first. Prescott and Lawrence eventually got their extensions after a second tag. Schultz and Pollard walked in free agency instead.

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Other tagged players around the league didn’t wait that long this year. Colts quarterback Daniel Jones signed a two-year, $88 million deal in March. Jets running back Breece Hall got three years and $43.5 million in May. Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. locked in three years and $54 million in June. Pickens is the only player tagged this offseason who didn’t get a long-term deal before the deadline.

Pickens himself isn’t dwelling on any of it. After the first day of mandatory minicamp, he made his priorities clear.

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“Like the tag and all that, it’s just football first,” Pickens said. “So, definitely play football first, kind of like I did last year, and then worry about the contract. Well, let my agent worry about it, really.”

That approach leaves the door open for other teams down the road, especially one that’s already been rebuilding its receiver room around a young quarterback.

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George Pickens might get interest from other teams

If Dallas and Pickens don’t reach an extension after this season, he could hit the open market, and New England has already shown it’s willing to spend big at the position. The Patriots traded for A.J. Brown after releasing Stefon Diggs, added Romeo Doubs in free agency, and are still looking to add another true difference-maker to pair with quarterback Drake Maye.

Pickens fits the profile of exactly what they’ve been chasing, a receiver capable of anchoring a passing game on his own rather than just complementing one.

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For now, none of that is close to happening. Pickens’ contract can’t even be extended until after Dallas’s Week 18 game against Washington in January 2027, meaning this entire situation stays frozen at least through the whole 2026 season. That season kicks off September 13 against the Giants, the first real look at whether playing for a bigger payday changes anything about how Pickens performs under the tag.