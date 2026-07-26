Cowboys VP Reflects on Drafting a First-Round Bust Over T.J. Watt

The Dallas Cowboys have made plenty of front-office decisions fans still bring up years later, and the 2017 draft class remains one of them. Taco Charlton, who the Cowboys picked over T.J. Watt that year, is widely regarded as one of Dallas’ biggest draft busts. Team Executive VP of Player Personnel Will McClay opened up on that move.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We drafted them because I put a grade on those guys at that level, as well as the rest of us who, you know, we went through our process, and they were there at that value. There are guys that you like certain things, but there’s also fit,” Cowboys Executive Vice President of Player Personnel Will McClay said on Doin’ Alright. “If you’re playing a defense where you require somebody to play on the outside edge of the tackle all the time, as opposed to with width, does that diminish his ability? So, those are all things that we go through as well.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The one thing I remember about TJ Watt is, I remember going, ‘This dude is so stiff, and he plays so hard. And so you look at measurements. So I remember the three-cone and the short shuttle, and his times were amazing. I can’t remember the times off the top of my head, but I didn’t ever think that he could do that because of the stiffness, but he achieved those times. That’s the same way he achieves those sacks. So, that’s a learning experience as well.”

With the 28th pick in the 2017 draft, the Cowboys went with Taco Charlton out of Michigan, passing on T.J. Watt in the process. Charlton didn’t stick around long. Two seasons, 46 tackles, four sacks, one forced fumble, and then Dallas cut ties with him, making his run one of the shortest for any Cowboys first-rounder in team history.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Charlton was drafted, the word was that it wasn’t McClay pushing for Charlton so much as the coaching staff, especially defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli. However, McClay said that the decision came down to the film they had seen.

“I think T.J. Watt’s deal was we felt like he could potentially play defensive end for us, but it was a projection,” he said on The Fan. “It was a projection of a guy that had converted from tight end, now he’s going to try to play defensive end in this scheme and probably a better fit as a 3-4 outside linebacker because they do different jobs than 4-3 defensive ends.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But when you put all those things together and you’re making a first-round pick, you want to go for the guy that has done it.”

On the day of the draft, there were three pass rushers available to Dallas: Watt, Charlton, and Takkarist McKinley. All three had visited the Cowboys as part of their Top-30. But when the Cowboys were put on the clock, they went with Charlton. Watt was selected by the Steelers two picks later.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to insider Ed Werder, when Watt got a phone call during the draft when the Cowboys were on the clock, one of his family members put a Dallas cap on his head.

Today, Watt is one of the best defensive ends in the league and is an anchor for the Pittsburgh defense. Charlton is now in the UFL, after having featured on seven rosters following his Cowboys stint. While in Dallas, the defensive end was able to record only four sacks, 46 total tackles, 11 quarterback hits and two passes defended.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2022, Jerry Jones himself joked that the Charlton pick was actually Stephen’s, while Micah Parsons was all him. But Charlton wasn’t going to let that one slide, and fired back on social media with a meme of a guy wiping away tears with cash, followed by a sarcastic dig clearly aimed at Jones.

Even though they had their reasons for picking Charlton, the decision still continues to pinch the franchise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cowboys Executive regrets passing on T.J. Watt

Does Jerry Jones actually regret letting Watt go? When asked in a 2020 interview with 105.3 The Fan, he didn’t hold back.

“Absolutely,” Jones said when asked if he looks back with any remorse. “You always do that if you’re truthful and you’re honest about what might could have been.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watt’s career with the Pittsburgh Steelers has been stellar. He played at least 15 games in each of his first five seasons before injuries cut his 2022 season to 10 games. His 2021 season alone was historic, posting a single-season sack record of 22.5, a mark that was later broken by Myles Garrett in 2025. He also became just the second fastest player to get to 100 career sacks.

Jones didn’t shy away from admitting the what-ifs either.

“Obviously, if you had that to do all over again, I wish we would have [selected Watt],” he said. “And of course he would fit in probably better in some of the things we’re trying to do now with [Mike] Nolan and our defense. So, you know, he’s obviously a great player. He’s already on his way to a great career, not unlike his brother, and I congratulate the Steelers for getting him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watt won Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, received four first-team All-Pro selections between 2019 and 2023, and has played in eight Pro Bowls so far. Charlton won no such honors in his NFL career.

Add in Watt’s two seasons leading the league in forced fumbles and a spot on the 2017 All-Rookie Team, and it’s easy to see why Dallas still thinks about what could have been.