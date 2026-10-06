“We Need Yalls Help”: Cowboys Legend Emmitt Smith’s Daughter Wants Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin ‘Back’ Amid Dallas’ Struggles

The Dallas Cowboys may have found a way to escape the Houston Texans with a dramatic win, but the noise around America’s Team has hardly disappeared. Even with a 34-30 comeback victory over the Texans, Dallas has left fans wondering if the team has what it takes to make a serious Super Bowl run. And amid the uncertainty, nostalgia for a more dominant era has begun creeping back into the conversation.

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Skylar Smith, former Dallas Cowboys running back and 3x Super Bowl Champion’s daughter, is calling for the return of the franchise’s legendary trio.

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Commenting under her father’s post, Skylar added, “Bring em back!!😩 We need y’all’s help!!”

Emmitt Smith recently posted a throwback image ft. himself alongside Troy Aikman and Michael Irvin, captioned “A force to be reckoned with 🙏🏿.” The post was a simple reminder of the trio that once defined the greatness of Dallas football.

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But Smith’s daughter, Skylar, took the nostalgia a step further. She quickly captured the sentiment around the Cowboys, as the franchise tries to find consistency in the 2026 season.

Smith, Aikman, and Irvin were at the center of one of the greatest eras in Cowboys history. Their chemistry helped the franchise win three Super Bowl championships (XXVII, XXVIII, XXX).

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Smith became the engine of the rushing attack and eventually the NFL’s all-time leading rusher with 18,355 career rushing yards. Meanwhile, Irvin provided the explosive receiving threat that repeatedly changed games.

Aikman grew once he had Smith and Irvin around him. He finished his career as one of the most accomplished QBs in franchise history with a 1× Super Bowl MVP (XXVII) win, 6× Pro Bowl selections, 1× Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year (1997), Pro Football Hall of Fame (Class of 2006) and 3× Super Bowl wins.

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Decades later, the trio’s name still carries enormous weight in Dallas. Meanwhile, Skylar’s plea comes at an intriguing point in the Cowboys’ season.

In Week 3, Dallas suffered a 34-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, entering October with many questions. The team also dealt with defensive issues and injuries, especially in the secondary. Before their Houston comeback, Dallas was 1-2, and owner Jerry Jones acknowledged that the team was exploring ways to improve the roster.

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“I’d just say we’re right on top of it (interest in the cornerback trade market). We’re very aware of the moving parts out here, we should be. And communication is a big part of that. It’s a big part of that. Communication at all levels, at my level, at Stephen’s level, and the scout’s level. We all have contacts, and this is a time when you really can have discussions that could be productive.”

The situation has already resulted in strong reactions from the Cowboys legends. Michael Irvin expressed his frustration after Dallas’ loss to the Ravens,

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“Our window is closing quickly, and it’s going to close tightly if you don’t put a string of wins together. And what I’m talking about are these little things to make sure we can put a string of wins together. And that’s what we need to get done with Dallas. That’s what we need to get done.”

Aikman, too, has remained outspoken about the Cowboys. Following the Ravens’ loss, the Hall of Fame QB criticized Dallas’ late-game execution.

“I don’t know. I just don’t know where this organization — where they go. There’s just so many things that have to be addressed this offseason.”

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Skylar’s plea is not a literal request for the trio but rather shows the broader desire to see that winning mentality return. For Cowboys fans, though, the longing remains.