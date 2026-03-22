Wedding Bells Ring in Sarah Jane Ramos’ Family After Split With Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos’ split was a nasty one. Infidelity rumors, and some alleged drastic revelations at the couple’s bachelor and bachelorette parties seemed to have formed the axe that came for their relationship. But Ramos isn’t going to let it stop her from celebrating the unions of others. She and her two daughters made sure to attend a special day in her family.

“🤍💒🕊️💐,” Sarah Jane Ramos shared in her latest Instagram story while tagging her brother Nicholas Ramos and his wife, who recently got married in Tampa, Florida. She also shared another Instagram story, which included a picture of her daughters, Aurora Rayne and Margaret Rose Jane Prescott. “My girls 🤍,” she wrote along with that picture, which showed a cheerful mother-daughter trio.

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Imago Instagram story by Sarah Jane Ramos (@sarahjane)

This special wedding in the Ramos family comes only days after Prescott and Ramos had a fallout, as the couple called off their April wedding in Lake Como, Italy. One rumor about their breakup stemmed from a disagreement over a prenup agreement, which was in place to protect Prescott’s NFL fortune, as revealed by Emmanuel Acho and LeSean McCoy on their Speakeasy Talk Show. However, Ramos shut down that claim by issuing a clarification in the comment section of a social media post from the Speakeasy podcast.

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“This had nothing to do with a prenup. I hope we can put that rumor to rest now,” Sarah Jane Ramos wrote.

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“There wasn’t any rockiness in the lead-up, and there was no big argument or blow-up,” Ramos’ representative told People in an official statement about the split. “It was a mutual decision. They love their girls, and they’re committed to raising their children together in the most loving and positive way. It’s still shocking for them since this happened so recently, and they ask for privacy while they sort everything out.”

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Before these wedding pictures, Ramos had shared some cozy selfies of herself and her daughters, her first showing in the media after the announcement of her breakup. For now, her daughters are her priority. But while Ramos’ representative described the breakup as mutual and amicable, a bombshell report has since painted a different story.

Dak Prescott accused of cheating on fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos: Report

Although there have been various reports explaining the fallout between Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos, a new revelation throws light on scathing allegations involving the Cowboys QB1. A report from Page Six reveals infidelity allegations between the former couple, which led to challenges in their relationship.

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“Sarah Jane Ramos called off her wedding to NFL star Dak Prescott after accusing him of ‘ongoing infidelity issues,’” Page Six’s Bernie Zilio wrote. “A source familiar with the situation claims to us that Ramos believes Prescott had a history of communicating with other women during his relationship with her–but that she stayed with him hoping he would clean up his act for the sake of their family.”

There is also a rumor claiming Ramos discovered Prescott’s involvement with other women at their joint bachelor and bachelorette party in the Bahamas, forcing her to call it quits with the quarterback. An insider claimed she is “done” with Dak Prescott being in her life as a partner. The Dallas QB has yet to issue a statement about their breakup.

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It is a heartbreaking event for Sarah Jane Ramos, who had welcomed her second daughter with Prescott only 10 months ago. But she is at leats trying to keep herself in good spirits for her girls, as she now leads a life without their father in the picture.