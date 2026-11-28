The Dallas Cowboys lost 39-38 against the Philadelphia Eagles, which pushed their record back to 5-7 and their NFC East standing down to third place. The team has continued to come under fire for the noticeable imbalance between their capable offense and their ineffective defense. One former Cowboys player has now pointed out why Cowboys owner Jerry Jones needs to be concerned and clean up their game if they want to save their 2026 season run.

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During his appearance on the November 26 episode of The Family Business podcast, Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith, the all-time lead rusher in the NFL, bluntly stated that with veteran quarterback Dak Prescott getting older, Dallas is quickly running out of time to fix their defense and is putting undue pressure on the team’s offense.

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“Dak Prescott is great at what he’s doing, and they got him working in offense, but we just not enough balance there,” Smith said. “And our defense absolutely s–ks. So we can’t do nothing but play from behind half the time. If we don’t get our defense together, there ain’t going to be much of a future. Because we’re going to run out of time with Dak Prescott. We’re going to run out of time with everything that we have. Because at some point, we either got to put up or shut up because time is not on anybody’s side. Father time clicks on everybody’s clock. And when you got something good working, you need to take full advantage of it. And right now, our defense is struggling bad.”

Dak Prescott, who is now 33, has continued to put up strong individual numbers, ranking near the top in key passing metrics. This season alone, he scored 27 touchdowns and gained 3340 passing yards across 12 games, maintaining a 65.8% pass completion rate. He has also remained healthy this season, giving the offense some much-needed stability. But analysts have continually argued the Dallas Cowboys are wasting his remaining prime years, and Smith seemed to agree.

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The Hall of Famer has often criticized Dallas’ defense for giving up too many points, holding them accountable for hindering what he believes is a strong offensive unit. According to FOX Sports’ analysis of the first ten weeks, the Cowboys rank 31st in the league in defense, giving up 389.5 yards and 36 touchdowns on average. Smith emphasized that one of the biggest issues with the defense lies with the basic schemes the unit uses, which are easy to predict and overcome.

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Football coach Scott Turner, who most recently served as the passing game coordinator for the New York Jets in 2025, was also in attendance. He took the opportunity to praise offensive players like wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, but reiterated Smith’s assessment: the defense was holding the Cowboys back. Since the defense was failing to stop their opponents from scoring, the only way for the Cowboys to win was for the team to score as many points as possible during offensive drives. He further stated that because of the ineffective defense, it was the offense that had to function with the mindset that there was no room for any errors.

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The former Cowboys rusher was brutally honest with his take, pointing out that unlike the team’s offensive and special teams units, the defense was flimsy enough that even a high school offense would be able to break through it despite having talented players in the starting lineup. The unit’s coverage issues were not doing them any favors either.

“They [Dallas’ offense] have to think that we cannot make mistakes. We cannot be jumping off sides. We cannot turn the ball over,” Smith added. “And because if we do, we’re putting the defense at risk. It’s already one of our most vulnerable spots out of the three phases that we actually have… And we got good players up front, but don’t get me wrong, we do. However, I don’t know if the scheme, I don’t know if it’s just the players, but there is something that’s just not working for our defense because it’s very vanilla. Anytime a guy can catch a pass and there is nobody around him for 10 yards, that’s a problem.”

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Considering the Cowboys’ defense has been ranked at the bottom of the league this season, something needs to change, and fast. If the Cowboys want to make it into the postseason while Prescott is still in top form, they have one of two options: either defensive coordinator Christian Parker changes the defense’s approach, or Jones makes personnel changes to improve the unit.