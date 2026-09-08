“We’re in Play”: Jerry Jones Fuels Blockbuster Trade Rumors After Cowboys Clear $19M in Cap Space

Something big is going down with the Dallas Cowboys, and owner/general manager Jerry Jones is right in the center of it. JJ has been hinting at a big trade to bolster his defense all offseason – on top of all the moves he’s already made. But now that he has the cap space to back it up, he’s being more vocal about his desires than ever.

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In his latest call interview with 105.3 The Fan, Jerry was asked about the “substantive talks” with other front offices he hinted at during training camp, and whether those talks are still ongoing.

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“The best way for me to answer that is not timing-wise, right on something this morning or this week,” Jerry said. “But if you look at it generally speaking, we’re in play. And that’s the best way to describe it.”

When asked about where on his roster he’d like to make an addition, Jerry gave the answer the entire Cowboys Nation has been hoping for.

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“Again, that’s obvious,” Jerry said. “You can look and see that defensively, and that’s as deep as I’m gonna go here, and I know it’s too broad for this answer, but I‘m gonna make it anyway. You could look for it to be defensive. We’ve made our big move there for us with brining Broderick Jones in, and wouldn’t look for us to do something differently.

“We’ve really got out running backs in great shape. I think receivers in great shape. That tight end room is really strong and that quarterback room is really strong. We were really excited over getting Milton back. So when you look at all of that and you probably could see more than likely depth on defense. But defense would be the place.”

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Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Jul 27, 2025 Oxnard, CA, USA Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Oxnard River Ridge Fields California United States, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20250727_tdc_al2_288

Now, breaking it down, the best thing Jerry could have done for his offense was leave it alone. This is the same unit that ranked second-overall in total offense and passing offense behind the Los Angeles Rams last season. The core is intact with quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. Tight end Jake Ferguson is still first on the depth chart, with two other active players behind him (Brevyn Spann-Ford and Luke Schoonmaker).

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Tyler Guyton is still marked as ‘questionable’ to return, so Jerry brought in veteran OT Broderick Jones from the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Tyler Smith undergoing surgery on his injured thumb, T.J. Bass will get a bigger opportunity at left guard. Beyond that, the only thing that needed fixing this season was the defense.

Quinnen Williams had already proved he can be an impact player at defensive end alongside Kenny Clark. Caleb Downs, the 11th overall pick from this year’s Draft, locks down the nickelback position. The addition of Von Miller at linebacker has injected further optimism into this unit, but the one key factor that could make the Cowboys a real Super Bowl contender this season would be a dynamic playmaker like Raiders’ DE Maxx Crosby (or Bobby Wagner if Jerry’s inclined to add another linebacker). Jones, for his part, has made a move that allows him to do just that.

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The Cowboys entered September 2026 with a little over $14.2M in cap space. But adding a polarizing help on defense would’ve required a lot more financial firepower than that. So, the Cowboys restructured the contracts of Kenny Clark, DaRon Bland, and Jake Ferguson. With this, per ESPN’s Todd Archer, Dallas has freed up more than $19M in additional cap space, pushing them over $33M.

Imago ARLINGTON, TX – AUGUST 22: Dallas Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones mingles with fans before the preseason game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Atlanta Falcons on August 22, 2025 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA AUG 22 Preseason Falcons at Cowboys EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon169250822240

Now, if the Cowboys were to make a move for Crosby (given that he wants to get out of Las Vegas), NFL Network’s Jane Slater, quoting Over The Cap, has recently detailed just how Dallas could make it work, and why freeing up cap space would have been the first step towards it.

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“‘After the trade occurs the acquiring team then has the ability to restructure the contract to bring the salary cap charge down,” Slater wrote on X, quoting OTC. “In Crosby’s case, they would convert $28.7 million to a bonus, likely adding a void year in the process, and save $22.96 million in cap room, bringing Crosby’s salary cap number for the year down to $7.822 million.’

“‘However, that does not occur until after the trade. You need the $29.857M to execute the trade, not just $7.8 million.’ Fascinating stuff. I know nothing. I’ve asked questions. Team sources tell me the money is cap space. We shall see.”

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Jerry Jones has the desire to improve his defense, and most importantly, now he has the cap space to make it happen. They can either make a big move now or at the trade deadline on November 10th. If an addition isn’t made, they can even roll this $33M cap space into 2027, which could then be used to lock in someone like George Pickens.

The regular season is here at last, and as customary, Jerry had made big moves right before. Now, however the 2026 goes, Jerry Jones holds major cards to shuffle things around.