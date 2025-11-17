What Is Ryan Flournoy’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring NFL WR’s Family Roots and Background

The Dallas Cowboys drafted a young wide receiver named Ryan Flournoy during the 6 round of the 2024 NFL Draft. In a recent game against the Cardinals, he scored his first touchdown. While fans are growing more familiar with his on-field contributions, much about Flournoy’s personal background, including details like his ethnicity, remains largely under the radar.

What is Ryan Flournoy’s nationality?

Ryan Flournoy was born on October 27, 1999, in Hazel Crest, Illinois. The wide receiver holds American citizenship and grew up in the suburbs of Chicago. At the tender age of 5, he decided to become a professional football player. He grew up supporting the Chicago Bears and watching highlights of Gale Sayers and Walter Payton.

Flournoy attended Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. He built his football foundation at the institute.. He recorded 28 receptions for 480 yards and 7 touchdowns. After graduating, he attended the University of Central Missouri, an NCAA Division II school. He was a redshirt in his first year. In his second year, he dealt with a partially torn ACL, but still managed to make 17 receptions for 170 yards. Unfortunately, the 2020 season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, he transferred to Iowa Western Community College. The wide receiver helped the team reach the NJCAA national championship, but they lost by a score of 31-13. Ryan Flournoy excelled that season with 32 receptions, 545 yards, and 5 touchdowns, including 2 in the final.

After spending a year at Iowa, Flournoy went to the FCS Southeast Missouri State Redhawks, which played in the NCAA Division I. He carried his spark from Iowa, which helped him become the captain in the first year. The WR made the first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference in 2022, with 7 touchdowns and 61 receptions for 984 yards. He graduated in 2023 with a degree in general studies. His season concluded with 6 touchdowns and 57 catches for 839 yards.

Flournoy’s successful college career got him an invitation to the East-West Shrine, the Hula Bowl, the 2024 Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine.

What is Ryan Flournoy’s ethnicity?

Ryan Flournoy is an American professional football player who comes from an African-American family. He belongs to a working-class family, and his parents are named Terrill and Angela Flournoy. The WR’s father taught him the importance of patience and work ethic.

What is Ryan Flournoy’s religion?

Ryan Flournoy considers Christianity an important part of his life. He has repeatedly mentioned his faith during interviews. His disciplined approach to life extends to his faith, which he identifies as a core part of his identity.

Despite the slow start to his NFL career, Flournoy has shown flashes of the talent that made him a standout in college. With his faith, discipline, and work ethic as his foundation, he is steadily carving out a role in the Cowboys’ offense.