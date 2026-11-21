Dak Prescott threw five touchdown passes in Week 10, and the Cowboys still lost 46-40 to the 49ers. The unit has shown it can string together efficient drives, but not often enough to support wins. With the team still struggling, that week-to-week inconsistency is now drawing criticism from someone who knows what the franchise expects.

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“It is pressure to score every time it goes on the field,” Michael Irvin said on The Dan Patrick Show. “You put up 40 points on the San Francisco 49ers, you think you got a shot at winning that football game, and we don’t win that football game. So that’s the sad part about it. But even then, I look back and see this offense and what this offense can be.

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I still got to ask the question that I’m in this situation because honestly, because that offense doesn’t play like that all the time. Why can’t that offense play like that all the time so we wouldn’t be in this situation? If you’re gonna put 40 points on San Francisco, why can’t you put 40 points on the Giants? You know, that’s the thing that we have to figure out.”

Dallas just showed what its offense looks like when everything clicks, and that is exactly why the frustration keeps building.

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In Sunday’s 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Arlington, Texas, the Cowboys gained 439 total yards.

Dak Prescott completed 30 of 51 passes for 343 yards, five touchdowns and one interception, a 103.6 passer rating. George Pickens had his biggest game of the season, catching 11 of 18 targets for 145 yards and three touchdowns, and he, CeeDee Lamb and Ryan Flournoy all scored in the fourth quarter.

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So why can’t it look like that every week? Dallas has fielded one of the league’s best offenses for two years now, Prescott has stayed healthy, and the team is 11-15-1 over that stretch.

That gap is what bothers Aikman, who is not content with how the group has played. The offense leans heavily on the pass, with about 72% of its yards (2,655 of 3,683) coming through the air, and Aikman said:

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“So, I need a quarterback that just doesn’t throw, doesn’t always want to go. And with the Josh Allens and all those other guys, yeah, they move around a little too much.”

Lamb has been feeling the same frustration. Back on November 6, he spoke to reporters about how the offense keeps getting in its own way:

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“We stop ourselves. That s–t is frustrating. It’s annoying. I hate it,” Lamb said. “Then ultimately we end up losing, so there’s that.”

The offense is productive, but not productive enough to make up for the defense. Dallas ranks 8th in yards per game (368.3) and fifth in points per game (28.6), yet the defense gives almost all of that back, ranking last in yards allowed per game (393.8) and 30th in points allowed per game (28.2).

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Last season followed the same pattern, when a top five offense still missed the playoffs because the defense sat near the bottom of the league. Against San Francisco, that defense allowed 584 total yards, the most Dallas has given up at home in franchise history.

This weekend matters. Dallas and the Giants, its closest division rival, are both home against AFC South teams. New York draws the 7-2 Jaguars while Dallas gets the 1-8 Titans, a chance to pull ahead if the Cowboys were meeting even half of their expectations.