brand-logo
Latest
NFLNASCARMLBNBAGolf

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NFL

Why Did Ceedee Lamb & George Pickens Not Play Cowboys’ 1st Drive? Were WRs Benched? Explaining Their Absence

ByPritish Ganguly

Nov 18, 2025 | 2:37 AM CEST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Why Did Ceedee Lamb & George Pickens Not Play Cowboys’ 1st Drive? Were WRs Benched? Explaining Their Absence

ByPritish Ganguly

Nov 18, 2025 | 2:37 AM CEST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The Cowboys opened their Monday night game in Las Vegas with a puzzling move. CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens remained on the sideline for the team’s first offensive drive.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Both were suited up and standing near the bench with their helmets on, but the team started with Jalen Tolbert, Ryan Flournoy, and KaVontae Turpin instead. For a moment, Cowboys Nation wondered if something was wrong. But reporter Arye Pulli shared the update. 

“Cowboys PR told the broadcast that it was a coaches’ decision. Seems disciplinary,” he wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, the moment raised eyebrows. And the offense did nothing with that first chance. Dallas went three and out fast. Javonte Williams got two early runs. The idea was clear. Establish the ground game, but they failed.

Then the next possession turned ugly. Dak Prescott waited for a window. He held the ball too long. Maxx Crosby burst in and punched it out. Suddenly, the Cowboys were playing from behind.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, statistically, CeeDee Lamb has been solid this year. He owns 35 grabs for 491 yards. One score in six games. And Pickens has also been explosive. He has 49 catches for 764 yards and six touchdowns in nine games.

And that is why the sideline start stung so much. It made no sense from a football point of view.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

After the first quarter, the Cowboys trail 3 to 6. So the pressure grows. Now let’s see how they approach further.

Stay here. More updates are coming soon…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved