Why Is Mazi Smith Not Playing vs Eagles? Cowboys DT Declared Inactive for Season Opener

The Cowboys start their season against the Eagles with a historic upper hand of a 74-58 win-loss record. However, this year, America’s Team has to use more of its strength, particularly in defense. Defensive legend Micah Parsons is not with them anymore. But surprisingly, his mother is attending the season opener. And speaking of players Dallas will miss besides Parsons, is DT Mazi Smith!

ESPN Insider Jeremy Fowler reported before the game on September 4 that Mazi Smith (healthy scratch) is expected to either miss the game or remain out of the active core rotation on Thursday. That’s a big blow as he played all 17 games for the franchise in 2024. And the first-round pick of 2023 (26th overall) was the first defensive pick in the first round for Jerry Jones‘ franchise since Russell Maryland in 1991.

The Cowboys didn’t mention if he suffered an injury. But his name on the inactive list was enough to raise doubts about his game readiness. However, after his omission from the game, the Cowboys utilized other players, such as wide receiver Ryan Flournoy and linebacker Buddy Johnson.

Mazi Smith emerged as a constant figure in the locker room last year when he played the entire season. Overall, in 2 years, he logged 2 sacks, 6 QB hits, and 54 tackles (31 solo). The season opener is the first game he has ever missed in the NFL. Yes! Since being drafted in the first round by the Cowboys in 2023, Smith hasn’t missed a single game, suiting up for all 34. But even with that streak, his role has been limited, logging less than half of the defensive snaps. Now, for the first time, he’s set to miss a game entirely.

However, HC Brian Schottenheimer might be using the initial games to test his core strength, as he also knows that Mazi Smith can contribute at any time with useful plays. For now, they are assessing other injured players.

Cowboys miss Mazi Smith’s teammates in the season opener

The Cowboys’ first inactive report of the season didn’t exactly inspire confidence. While it had many names, such as Ajani Cornelius and Shemar James, two names stood out – Perrion Winfrey and Jaydon Blue. Surprisingly, the list didn’t mention the reason for any other player except Winfrey.

Mazi Smith’s positional rival, DT Winfrey’s absence is a bummer more than a shock. Back tightness got him ruled out against the Eagles, and while back is one of those vague, catch-all injury tags, it matters when you’re 6-4, 290 pounds, and built to eat up double-teams. The frustrating part? He is the only player to claw his way back into the NFL after a detour through the UFL, earned a roster spot this summer. And now he’s sidelined before getting a real shot to show it wasn’t a fluke. Timing couldn’t be worse.

Then there’s Jaydon Blue. This one stings differently. The rookie running back, who showed flashes in camp, fought through that lingering preseason foot issue and still wasn’t tagged with any injury designation leading into Week 1. That looked like a green light. Instead, he’s inactive, another stop-and-start moment for a player the Cowboys actually like as a change-of-pace option. You almost wonder, was this about health, or just trust in the depth chart?

For Dallas, it’s not a full-on crisis. But it’s a reminder of how thin the margins are. A young back that was supposed to bring some juice? Sitting. A defensive tackle who’s trying to prove he belongs again? Sidelined. September football always feels like a sprint, yet the Cowboys are already running with a slight limp.