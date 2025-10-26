Why Jerry Jones Stands by Micah Parsons Trade and Rules Out Maxx Crosby Amid Rumors

With defensive end Micah Parsons now on the Green Bay Packers, their rush defense has tightened up. They’re allowing just 76.5 yards per game, second-best in the NFL. That’s a sharp contrast to the struggling Dallas Cowboys. Still, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he has no regrets about the trade.

In his conversation with Dianna Russini, he shared that he knew Parsons would perform well. “I expected that,” Jones said. He expressed confidence in defensive tackle Kenny Clark, acquired in the blockbuster trade, to help strengthen the Cowboys’ defense, and stood firmly by his decision.

“The numbers got Micah,” the owner said. “Not me. He’s elite, but we were better off with numbers of players. It had nothing to do with contracts or agents,” he said. “I’d love to have Micah plus everything I got. But I can’t. That’s the cap.”

The owner denied any personal reasons behind the Parsons trade, saying it was about adding depth. He believes trading one star for multiple players will strengthen the Cowboys’ overall defense.

“That’s a good trade when you need numbers,” he told journalist Rhiannon Ally. “I’ll take the numbers every time.”

After the first matchup between the Packers and the Cowboys, the owner even shared that he felt “real good” about the deal. In the 40-40 tie game, neither Parsons nor Clark was able to make enough impact. While Clark had two tackles and one quarterback hit, Parsons managed three tackles, a sack, and three quarterback hits.

That doesn’t speak much to whether the deal was a success. Now, when it’s time to use the cap, Jones isn’t exploring any options but is interested in making a trade in defense if other teams call. But there are some conditions.

And that certainly rules out defensive end Maxx Crosby, who has recently been in the rumors.

Jerry Jones dashed rumors of Maxx Crosby joining the Cowboys

As the Las Vegas Raiders struggle on offense as well as defense, there were rumors of Crosby’s trade. And the Cowboys were reportedly interested in the deal. The Raiders were the first to confirm that they have no interest in trading their DE away.

And now, Jones has also squashed all those rumors. While he agreed that they might be interested in acquiring a defender, an edge rusher doesn’t seem to be one.

“I would say, without incriminating any area of it, it would be a defensive player,” he told Russini. “But not a pass rusher.”

However, the rumors were understandable, given how well the player fits the Cowboys’ needs and salary cap situation. Still, it appears that Crosby is not the one for the Cowboys. But there has been immense pressure on Jones to make a move to address the team’s defensive struggles.

He remains confident that the issues are not tied to any trade talks or defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. As for potential moves, he continues to evaluate the current roster and whether they need to make any trades.