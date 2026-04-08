Why Keeping George Pickens on Payroll Creates a Big Problem for Cowboys and CeeDee Lamb

Essentials Inside The Story Pickens racked up $95,642 in fines over six instances in his first year in Dallas

GP got his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors with the Cowboys

Dallas placed the non-exclusive franchise tag worth $27.3 M on Pickens in late February

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens spent part of his offseason vacationing with fellow WR CeeDee Lamb and working out with quarterback Dak Prescott. None of it was mandatory. When head coach Brian Schottenheimer confirmed it at the NFL Spring meetings, he framed it as a culture statement. Pickens was bought in, and so was Dallas.

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“Look, GP loves it here,” Schottenheimer added to his update. “ We love GP. We have plans for GP to be here for a long time.”

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This was the same person Dallas acquired less than a year ago (May 2025) for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick. The Pittsburgh Steelers threw in a 2027 sixth and called it good riddance. Sideline outbursts and attitude concerns followed him out of Steel City when the franchise decided it wasn’t worth managing anymore.

Pickens’ first year in Dallas wasn’t without turbulence, as the disciplinary issues that plagued him in Pittsburgh resurfaced. He racked up $95,642 in fines over six instances, including for arriving late to meetings and missing the team bus in Vegas (with Lamb), which led to a benching for the opening series.

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Now, the problem isn’t whether Pickens wants to stay. It’s what keeping him actually costs inside the Star: on the cap sheet, and in a receiver room that already has one of the best players in the league waiting to be paid like it.

What Pickens has done to earn this

Pickens caught 93 passes on 134 targets for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 15.4 yards per catch. He also got his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors, and helped his team rank second in passing offense with 266.3 average passing yards per game. That offense worked wonders with Pickens pulling coverage off Lamb and giving Prescott a second weapon DCs have to account for.

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Imago George Pickens – Cowboys

Dallas placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on him in late February: $27.3 million guaranteed for 2026. But as of early April, Pickens still hadn’t signed that deal. According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, he won’t sign the tender without a long-term deal in place, and the team doesn’t expect to agree to a long-term deal until right before the July 15 deadline. Dallas has confirmed they have no assurances he’ll show up for the offseason program.

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Back in February, when the franchise tag was just a rumor, CeeDee had made his position clear on Pickens’ payday, too.

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“The money will come if you play good, so just play good and let everything else take care of itself,” Lamb had said. “As for GP, he’s well deserving. He deserves every penny he gets. And if he gets more than me, I’m going to congratulate him on that.”

That does sound generous, but dig into the depth chart, and it gets complicated fast.

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Who is the WR1?

On paper, Lamb is the unquestioned WR1, a status he earned by posting four-straight 1,000-yard seasons since being drafted in 2020 and securing a $34 million per year extension in 2024. His established chemistry with Prescott is the bedrock of the offense.

But Pickens finished ‘25 with 1,429 yards compared to Lamb’s 1,077. Sure, Lamb only played 14 games, but Pickens made a bigger name for himself in his absence, and that made the WR1 conversation real. Lamb says he doesn’t care about the money, but what he didn’t address is what happens when Pickens’ production starts carrying more weight in how teams game-plan for Dallas.

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That shift, if it happens, won’t show up in pressers. It’ll show up in targets, routes, and where Prescott goes first on a third down.

Dallas built this offense with Lamb as the centerpiece. Pickens was the complement that made it work. A long-term extension would change the dynamic of what this offense is built around.

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The contract crunch

The July 15 deadline is when this goes from a football story to a financial one. And Adam Schefter laid out exactly where it’s heading when he appeared on the Pat McAfee Show last week.

“I’m skeptical that there will be an extension,” Schefter said. “It’s early. It’s April 2nd. But George Pickens is not allowed to be in that building unless he signs the franchise tender. He’s not going to sign that franchise tender without there being a long-term deal. I don’t see a long-term deal coming into focus until right before the deadline, which would be the middle of July, which tells you that there’s a real probability that George Pickens will not be there for the offseason program.”

Schefter also added that Pickens holds the cards right now because of his unsigned franchise tag. And that causes a big problem for Dallas’ offseason.

“He could come in a week late, two weeks late, right before the start of the season,” Schefter continued. “He’s under no obligation; he won’t be fined for missing camp because he hasn’t signed anything… And so I just think it’s set up right now to be a very tricky, challenging situation for both sides. What would be a fair long-term contract for George Pickens? I think the two sides would have differing ideas. He’s not going to be there in the offseason program. … CeeDee Lamb’s at 34 average a year. Other wide receivers are getting more. What’s the number? It’s a tricky deal to do.

The number is what makes this genuinely difficult. Lamb is locked in till 2028. Pickens is coming off a Pro Bowl season and won’t sign for less than market value, and the market is moving in his direction. Spotrac projects Pickens’ value equal to a 4-year, $122 million deal averaging just over $30.5 million a year.

Imago Credits: X.com

If a deal like that goes through this year, Dallas will have two WRs eating away $65 million a year. In the short term, Dallas just has $6.5 million in effective cap space, and the NFL draft is inching closer. In the long term, Dak Prescott’s 2027 cap hit is $76 million, followed by $86 million in 2028. Can Dallas actually afford to have just three stars (Prescott / Lamb / Pickens) take up almost half of the cap space?

There’s another part that gets overlooked in all of this chaos. If Dallas skips the extension, they can tag Pickens again next year. But that second tag costs 120% of the first, roughly $33.5 million. Tag him twice, and Dallas pays approximately $60 million over two years with nothing locked in and no roster stability. A four-year extension (like the one Spotrac projects) costs the same yearly average, spreads the cap hit more freely, and gives both sides certainty.

Meanwhile, Dallas holds two first-round picks to spend on defense (if Brian Schottenheimer doesn’t get in the way). Signing Pickens long-term is money not available to the linebacker room, the edge, or the secondary, which ranked 32nd in the league. The offense doesn’t need more investment, and two elite receivers on the same cap sheet will force the team’s priorities to compete with each other every single offseason.

Dallas has until July 15 to figure out which receiver is the investment, and which is the luxury.