Cowboys WR Who Won Super Bowl With Bitter NFC Rival Announces Unexpected Retirement at 28

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys just lost a former Super Bowl champion before he could catch a pass for them in the 2026 season. Wide receiver Parris Campbell decided to hang up his cleats at the age of 28.

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And the Cowboys promptly moved the wideout to the reserved/retired list, crossing one name off their crowded off-season roster. But what makes this departure so jarring is Campbell’s sheer youth. After all, retiring before celebrating his 29th birthday, a period that still marks his athletic prime, didn’t feel natural. And it wasn’t.

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Back in his rookie season with the Indianapolis Colts, Campbell strained an abdominal muscle in the second quarter of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders. That put him out of the active roster for three games. That same year in November, he missed four more games following a surgery to fix a hand metacarpal fracture. And one month later, he broke his foot and landed on the injured reserve list.

In August 2020, Campbell suffered a concussion in a minor car crash. But during a game against the Minnesota Vikings on 20 September 2020, he tore his MCL and PCL. With that, he was done for the 2020 season. An abdominal sprain and pedal foot sprain further made his stance questionable in 2021. But he did return in 2022 for an injury-free season.

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During his stint with the New York Giants in 2023, he suffered knee tendinitis during practice. His journey then took him to Philadelphia for the 2024 season. Playing for one of Dallas’ rivals, he helped the Eagles win a Super Bowl before making the switch to the Cowboys a year later.

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“It’s not easy, but it’s the nature of the business,” Parris Campbell told the New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy after suffering tendinitis in 2023. “The cliché thing to say is, ‘You know what you’re getting when you sign up,’ which is true. But there are always things you never thought you’d be doing—and being inactive and not playing is definitely something I never thought would be happening.”

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Of course, he knew that the Cowboys chose him because of his speed. That’s one of the reasons that brought him to a Super Bowl victory in 2024. Throughout his 7-year career, the Akron native completed 123 receptions through 1,117 yards and made only six touchdowns. And looking at the Cowboys’ WR room, it wasn’t likely for him to get a spot on the active roster.

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Jones recently went on a signing spree and brought in Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Tyler Johnson, and Anthony Smith. On top of that, the roster already had consistent scorers like CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Ryan Flournoy, and KaVontae Turpin. The math simply left Campbell out.

But this downfall came because of one injury.

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Injury that flipped the board for Parris Campbell

Five days ago, Campbell appeared on the Talk The Walk Podcast, wherein he detailed the exact moment his NFL career changed. It was indeed the torn ligaments in his knee that ultimately pushed him out of the league.

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“I had met a battle that I couldn’t face alone. And I went into a really dark place of depression. Wanted to leave. Hated it,” Campbell admitted regarding his early injuries. “I was having scary dreams. I didn’t really ever see the light during that time.”

“Trajectory is like this: going into week two, we’re playing the Minnesota Vikings,” he recalled. “Bro, I was featured all over the game plan. First play of offense, I get a jet sweep on the sideline. Harrison Smith comes down and takes my knee out. Torn MCL, torn PCL, everything just gone. Whole knee. That knee surgery and that rehab were like rock bottom. I thought I would never play football again.”

During another conversation with Adrian Colbert on the On The Links podcast, Campbell revealed that the injury wasn’t just physical. He even stopped talking to his family. But then, he found his faith in his religion and surrendered himself to God’s will.

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While he successfully recovered enough to return to the gridiron and win a championship, he never fully regained his explosive pre-injury form. Now, the 28-year-old finally steps away on his own terms.