“Y’all Ain’t Need Him, Right?”: Micah Parsons’ Brother Takes Brutal Shot at Cowboys After Giants Loss

The Dallas Cowboys‘ pass rush had nowhere to hide in Week 1. In 20 plays rushing the passer with just four players, they saw the lowest pressure rate since 2021. The team once had Micah Parsons’ pass rush, but now the drop is unbelievable. Now, Parsons’ brother has brought up the Green Bay Packers trade.

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“Mannn if only Micah parson was a cowboy….. yall ain’t need him right.?” wrote Terrence Parsons Jr. on his X post.

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The Cowboys’ 28-20 loss to the New York Giants gave Micah’s brother, Terrence Parsons Jr an opportunity to revisit one of Dallas’ biggest offseason decisions. With the Cowboys struggling to beat New York’s offense, Terrence appeared to suggest that the team could have used his brother on the defensive front.

Terrence Parsons Jr. reacted on X to the Sunday Night Football game, where Dallas surrendered while allowing the Giants to control the game for long stretches. The Giants managed nearly 400 total yards and converted nine of 10 third-down opportunities, which allowed them to sustain drives and possession.

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The Cowboys also lost their linebacker DeMarvion Overshown in the fourth quarter with a right hamstring injury and safety Malik Hooker in the third quarter due to a forearm injury.

Downs was a silver lining to the pass rush with a sack on his NFL debut alongside a QB hit and eight total tackles. But the real star was perhaps second-year QB Jaxson Dart.

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Dart took advantage of the defensive issues, completing 23 of 29 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns. Isiah Likely also made two touchdown receptions, giving New York another reliable option in the passing game, averaging nearly 10 yards per reception.

The Cowboys’ defensive struggles were especially notable because Parsons had become one of the cornerstone players of their unit during his four seasons (2021-2024) in Dallas. The 2021 first-round pick developed into an elite pass rusher and earned first-team All-Pro honors three times during his Cowboys tenure.

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In his prime, in 2022, Parsons led a tight 22-10 victory late in the matchup against the Los Angeles Rams with a clutch strip-sack. Even after suffering a strained groin, he continued playing, and his fourth-quarter strip-sack turned the tide, ending any hope of a Rams comeback.

Again in Week 2 of the 2022 season, Parsons wrecked the Cincinnati Bengals’ offense with two crucial sacks on Joe Burrow, five QB hits, and eight total pressures. He held Cincinnati to a single touchdown and secured a hard-fought 20-17 win for Dallas.

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“You’ve got to have a plan for him,” said Joe Burrow before Wednesday’s practice of Micah, September 2022. “Got to be aware of where he’s at at all times. He can wreck the game if you let him.”

Interestingly, Parsons’ presence during Week 1 might not have helped despite his brother’s belief. Against the Giants specifically, Parsons hasn’t always been effective. The player managed 4.5 sacks against them in his eight games as a Cowboy. He even went sackless in five out of those eight games.

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Due to a contract dispute, as the two sides did not agree on the same numbers, the destructive pass rusher was traded to the Green Bay Packers in August 2025 in exchange for DT Kenny Clark and two first-round picks, while Parsons signed a four-year deal worth $188 million.

The Cowboys spent the offseason trying to fill the void Micah Parsons left behind. Quinnen Williams, Rashan Gary and Jadeveon Clowney arrived as Dallas reshaped its defense, especially up front.

Then came the Giants. The revamped unit took heat after the loss, and suddenly, the Parsons decision was back under the microscope. Terrence’s post only added fuel to the question Cowboys fans have been asking since Parsons left in 2025.