“Year 5 Gonna Be Another Movie”: George Pickens Shares Personal Update Amid Cowboys Contract Standoff With Jerry Jones

Essentials Inside The Story George Pickens just dropped a confident hint about what's coming next season

Uncertainty lingers as Jerry Jones keeps things quiet and the situation stays unresolved

One NFL legend Emmitt steps in with blunt advice for Pickens

As the George Pickens-Dallas Cowboys contract standoff continues, the star wideout has sent out a powerful message for the 2026 season. After being traded to America’s Team before the 2025 season, Pickens recorded a stellar year with career numbers across the board. But as Pickens became a free agent, the Cowboys franchise-tagged him with hopes of agreeing on a longer extension ahead of the upcoming season. While the negotiations have hit a halt, Pickens has issued a statement about what the 2026 season could look like for him.

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“But definitely year five gonna be another movie,” George Pickens said in an Instagram video he shared about his offseason so far. The video also had a caption that said, “5e année,” which translates to fifth year in French.

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With this message, it’s clear that Pickens wants to improve his performance after an incredible 2025 season for the Cowboys. In Dallas, the 25-year-old recorded 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 15.4 yards per catch. He ranked 3rd in the league in receiving yards and 8th in receptions, earning an 85.9 overall PFF grade. Pickens also secured his first Pro Bowl selection and Second-Team All-Pro honors.

Thanks to these numbers, Pickens helped the Cowboys put forth one of the best offenses across the league. America’s Team ranked second in total yards (6,663 total, 391.9 per game) and seventh in scoring (471 points) while recording 4,735 passing yards and 2,136 rushing yards. But, despite these explosive offensive numbers, the Cowboys could only manage a 7-9-1 record and missed the playoffs because of a below-par defense.

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While the Dallas front office has worked hard to bring in defensive reinforcements like edge rusher Rashan Gary, safety Jalen Thompson, cornerback Cobie Durant, defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia, and cornerback Derion Kendrick, the franchise has failed to agree to an extension with Pickens. The Cowboys franchise tagged him, which will earn him roughly $27 million for the 2026 season.

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However, since then, the negotiations haven’t worked out as hoped by either party, with team owner Jerry Jones stating that he won’t be commenting on the topic during the NFL’s annual meeting in Phoenix, Arizona.

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“We’re just not going to comment as we move forward on negotiations,” Jones said, as per The Athletic, “on where that stands or anything like that.”

As the offseason workouts near, there’s no clarity about whether George Pickens will suit up for the Cowboys in the 2026 season. While both parties continue to find a resolution on a contract, the star wideout has received some words of advice from a franchise legend about what he should do next.

Emmitt Smith shares valuable advice for George Pickens amidst contract standoff

With contract talks on hold, Dallas Cowboys legend and NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith had simple advice for George Pickens ahead of the 2026 season. Smith played for America’s Team for 13 years and won three Super Bowls while holding the record for rushing yards and touchdowns.

During an interview with Joseph Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News, Smith advised Pickens to take the current one-year contract and stay with the Cowboys, as he won’t find a better offense around him elsewhere.

“Take the one-year deal,” Smith said. “And I’m telling you, George: you’re not going to go to too many places that’s going to be like Dallas, or Texas,” Smith said. “You can go to Florida somewhere: who down in Florida is going to throw you the football? You’re better at The Star. Look at The Star, see the facilities that we have, look at what you have the opportunity to build here. Come on. Think about life beyond the game.”

Whether George Pickens takes Emmitt Smith’s advice to stay with the Cowboys, only time will tell. In the meantime, Cowboys fans will hope that Jerry Jones and Co. can soon agree to an extension with the star receiver to ensure America’s Team can push for a Super Bowl and bring home the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in 30 years.