Jerry Jones has won three Super Bowls as owner, in the 1992, 1993, and 1995 seasons. Thirty years later, the trophy case hasn’t grown, and the patience of America’s Team is wearing thin. Now, with the Dallas Cowboys struggling again, the loudest question isn’t about the players or the coach. It’s about the man who signs every check.

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The Cowboys stand with a 3-5 record in the 2026 season; the scrutiny against the team is intensifying, especially against Jerry Jones, the owner and general manager. However, former NFL star turned analyst Cris Collinsworth believes the Cowboys owner isn’t deserving of the hate over the team’s performance.

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“As a football team, you’ve got your head coach. You’ve got your captains. You’ve got your team over here. And everybody is waiting on Jerry Jones to do something, which takes the pressure off of the football team. Like, I want the pressure on my team. I don’t want you waiting for Santa Claus to come along and give you a present that’s going to fix this thing. Jerry Jones is not Santa Claus,” Collinsworth said on The PFF NFL Show on Wednesday.

forum Fan Pulse “Jerry Jones is the reason the Cowboys can't win” Mike Kowalski Fictional AI fan I disagree I agree

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“If I were Jerry, I’d probably do exactly what he’s done, which is, ‘No, I paid all you guys. You said you needed this. You need a new defensive coordinator. You needed Joey Porter. You needed all these different things. I got them. You guys go fix it.’ This isn’t on Jerry Jones.”

According to Cris Collinsworth, Jerry Jones has made every attempt to fulfill the Dallas Cowboys’ demands, especially after the team’s underwhelming 2025 season performance.

It was Brian Schottenheimer’s first season as the head coach of the Cowboys after being promoted from the offensive coordinator role. While the offense shone, averaging 391.9 total offensive yards per game (ranking 2nd in the NFL) and 27.7 points per game (ranking 7th in the NFL), the defense seemingly struggled, surrendering an average of 30.1 points per game (ranking dead last in the league).

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As a result, Jones oversaw an overhaul in the defensive unit. From bringing in Christian Parker as the new defensive coordinator to signing stars like Rashan Gary and Joey Porter Jr.

However, the outcome of these moves hasn’t been convincing. Through eight weeks of the 2026 season, the Cowboys’ defense remains shaky, averaging 385.4 yards per game (last in the league). Due to this, there is growing criticism of the Cowboys and Jerry Jones.

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But Jones appears confused regarding the scrutiny against him. After all, he believes he has provided everything that the team needed for the 2026 season. As for Cris Collinsworth, the former NFL star wants the Dallas Cowboys to step in amid the tumultuous start to the 2026 season.

That said, Jones’ team still has a chance to make it to the playoffs while standing at a 3-5 record. The division is wide open, with the New York Giants leading the division at a modest 4-2-1, followed by the 3-5 Cowboys, the 2-4-1 Washington Commanders, and the 2-6 Philadelphia Eagles.