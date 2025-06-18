Creed Humphrey Names Andy Reid’s ‘Most Underrated Defender’ Before Chiefs Minicamp

The Kansas City Chiefs are no strangers to stars. You’ve got Patrick Mahomes doing video game things on Sundays. Chris Jones wrecking offensive lines like it’s his side hustle. Big names, big plays—it’s what this team does. But ask someone inside the locker room? You’ll hear a different kind of respect being handed out—one that is much further from the spotlight.

While the headlines keep feeding us Mahomes’s no-look passes and Kelce‘s mic’d up gold, there’s another menace that’s brewing behind the scenes. He’s someone you most likely won’t catch on a highlight reel—but you’d feel him on every snap. And this week, Creed Humphrey let fans in on who the real backbone of the team.

On the Green Light Podcast this week, the Pro Bowl centre didn’t flinch when asked who Andy Reid‘s most slept-on weapon is. And gave the crown to someone he straight-up called a ‘psychopath.’ The weapon? Linebacker Leo Chenal. “He’s 240 to 250 pounds of straight muscle,” Humphrey said with a grin. “He’s one of the most explosive players on the team. Special teams, defence—he’s making plays constantly,” he said. Thank you, someone finally said it.

The man has been under the radar for so long, and it was finally time someone gave him his due flowers. If you’ve seen him play, you’d get a fair understanding of why Humphrey calls him a ‘psychopath’. His effort isn’t just noticed, it flashes across your eyes. Like, play-after-play, down-after-down. You throw on the tape and there’s No. 54, flying around the field like he’s got caffeine in his veins and something to prove every snap. Need a goal-line stop? He’s there. Need someone to blow up a screen? Done. Need a guy who takes special teams as seriously as 3rd-and-5? That’s pretty much Chenal in a nutshell.

Let’s be honest—Leo Chenal’s 2024 season wasn’t enough to light up Pro Bowl ballots or dominate highlight reels. On paper, it’s a modest stat line: 60 tackles, 1 sack, 3 forced fumbles, 3 pass breakups. Solid, sure. But if you watched the Chiefs week in and week out? You know how much louder his impact was than the numbers suggest. And remember that blocked field goal against Denver in a 16-14 win? Absolutely clutch. That alone earned him the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Deservedly. And that’s not mentioning the 11 special-teams tackles.

What’s most impressive is how Chenal has completely transformed his game—from a situational edge-setter to a true three-down linebacker. He’s not just here to survive—he’s out here making a statement. The guy also finished 11th out of 189 linebackers in PFF’s overall grade (83.6), ranked 6th against the run (90.2), and even cracked the top 15 in coverage (75.0). That’s not just a player who performs his role; it’s a player who goes beyond it. At the pace at which he’s improving? Chiefs fans, be excited.

2025 is a career-defining year for Chenal

The Chief’s minicamp begins next week. Undoubtedly, all eyes are on the usual suspects—Mahomes, Kelce, and co. But it’s Chenal we need to fixate on. This is a big year for him, on and off the pitch. Indeed, everyone’s expecting him to produce an all-timer season, all the more after Humphrey’s words. Also, because of the standard he has set for himself.

There’s another thing we need to keep in mind: he’s entering a contract year in 2025. The question is, do the Chiefs value him as much as they should? The Kansas City Chiefs are absolutely stacked—let’s not kid ourselves. You’ve got Patrick Mahomes, the face of the entire league. Moreover, there’s Andy Reid, a walking Hall of Famer, on the sideline. And now some serious young firepower with guys like Xavier Worthy and first-rounder Josh Simmons ready to make waves.

USA Today via Reuters Oct 8, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

With all the talent on this roster, it’s hard to imagine anyone still being underrated. After all, the Chiefs have been to three straight Super Bowls—they’re not exactly flying under the radar. Yet even in a dynasty like this, some players don’t get the recognition they deserve. Leo Chenal is one of them.

PFF named him the most underrated player on the team—and rightfully so. The real question: Will Kansas City do what it takes to keep him? Based on how the coaches talk about him, it seems likely.

Defensive line coach Joe Cullen called him “one of the most explosive hitters on the roster” and praised his quiet leadership: “He doesn’t say much, but when he hits, people listen.” After a big game against Denver, Cullen added, “Somewhere, he makes a play—defensively, on special teams… he just steps up.” He even saved Chenal a cheeseburger as a reward.

The coaching staff clearly values him. Hopefully, the front office does too. But the reality of being underrated? You have to prove yourself every week. Slip up, and the team might not think twice about letting you walk.

So, how will Chenal respond this season?