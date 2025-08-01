Cris Collinsworth Asked to Shut Up at Hall of Fame Game as NFL Fans Regret Football’s Return

Football is back! While NFL training camps are just heating up, two teams – the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers – kicked off the 2025 preseason with the Hall of Fame Game. For the first time in 25 years, the league hosted a July matchup. And fans couldn’t wait to see real football again. The Chargers, led by Trey Lance, took down the Lions (34-7) in a game that, while meaningless in the standings, still had everyone buzzing. The energy was high, the hits were real, and for a moment, it felt like the regular season had already arrived. But as the broadcast played on, Cris Collinsworth grabbed attention – and not in a good way.

While fans celebrated the return of football, one familiar voice brought back mixed feelings. Social media lit up, and suddenly, the excitement of the game had an unexpected twist. Turns out, not everyone was thrilled with the commentary. The culprit? Cris Collinsworth – the polarizing analyst who somehow manages to be both one of football’s most recognizable voices and its most debated.

Year after year, the same pattern plays out: the moment his folksy drawl hits the airwaves, fans split into warring factions. Some appreciate his folksy enthusiasm and deep knowledge of the game. Others? Well, let’s just say they’d trade his entire Emmy collection for a single game of silence.

The former Bengals star turned analyst has the resume: Pro Bowl receiver, Emmy winner, decades of experience. But credentials don’t always win over fans. Many feel he plays favorites, over-explains the obvious, or just won’t stop talking. Remember Super Bowl LII? Eagles fans still haven’t forgiven what they saw as his Patriots bias, especially when he questioned two Philly TDs.

Moments like that stick with viewers, shaping how they hear his voice every time he calls a game. Now, as the new season begins, so does the same old question. Will fans embrace his style – or just endure it? And if social media is any indication, plenty of fans have already made up their minds. The groans are as predictable as the first preseason penalty flag.

Social media discusses Cris Collinsworth’s broadcast

The internet wasted no time restarting its annual tradition of debating Cris Collinsworth’s commentary. Within minutes of the Hall of Fame Game broadcast, fans began their ritualistic reactions to hearing that familiar voice again. “Football’s back and so is Cris Collinsworth glazing anyone and everyone,” tweeted one viewer, perfectly summarizing what many were thinking as the analyst broke down early plays. The sentiment spread like wildfire across platforms, with another fan sighing: “To some of us, this is a preseason warm-up for Cris Collinsworth’s tolerance.”

What makes these reactions particularly interesting is Collinsworth’s decorated broadcasting history. After his playing career ended, he worked his way up from local Cincinnati radio to becoming John Madden‘s successor on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. That role has earned him multiple Sports Emmys. Yet none of that stopped the night’s most viral tweet from perfectly capturing the fan divide: “The Good: NFL Football is back! The Great: Getting to listen to Mike Tirico on the first game of the season! The Ugly: Being forced to listen to Cris Collinsworth on the first game of the season.”

The replies came flooding in immediately. “Five minutes into NFL preseason and I’m already sick of Cris Collinsworth. Please go away,” wrote one exasperated viewer. Another simply stated, “I wish I had never had to listen to Cris Collinsworth speak again.” A user posted, “Is there a way to mute Cris Collinsworth? Will take Mike Torico.”

This annual phenomenon reveals more about fan psychology than broadcasting. Some viewers resent any hint of perceived bias, and others dislike his conversational style. Yet Collinsworth, who has been in the “Sunday Night Football” booth for the past 15 seasons, remains NBC’s lead analyst. His voice is as much a part of football season as whistles and chain crews. As the Chargers closed out their preseason win against the Lions, one thing became clear: love him or loathe him, the Collinsworth conversation isn’t going anywhere, just like the man himself in that broadcast booth.