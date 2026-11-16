Cris Collinsworth Forced to Step In After NFL Official’s Microphone Malfunctions During Steelers-Bengals Game

Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Cris Collinsworth wouldn’t have imagined that he would have to step in for a referee to announce a penalty. The fact that he had to call a penalty on the Bengals during the Week 10 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers made it even more interesting.

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Awful Announcing came forth with the visuals on X. It showed the referee trying to talk to the officials and announce the penalty, but his microphone didn’t seem to work. He went on to repeat the announcement by fiddling with the system. But his words couldn’t reach the audience’s ears. That’s when NBC Sports’ broadcaster stepped in.

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“I can do it,” Collinsworth said when he saw the referee struggling with his microphone. “Unsportsmanlike conduct, number 27, Bengals. Automatic first down. There you go.”

It happened in the second quarter, during a second-and-10, right after Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw an incomplete pass to DK Metcalf. Battle seemingly threw his right arm at the ball and brought Metcalf down in the process. Instead of moving away or helping the fallen receiver up, the Bengals safety simply stood there as if he were taunting the wide receiver.

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According to ESPN, the officials slammed a 15-yard penalty on the Bengals for taunting. Of course, it brought an automatic first down for the Steelers, who ended up with a successful field goal and scored their first three points in the Week 10 game.

Meanwhile, Collinsworth slammed Battle during the Sunday Night Football broadcast for his unsportsmanlike conduct.

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“He just sat there and looked at him and cost his team 15 yards, and gave the Steelers a chance to wake up,” Collinsworth said, expressing his discontent with the Bengals safety.

Of course, this isn’t the first penalty that the NFL has slammed on Jordan Battle. During the Week 5 game against the Miami Dolphins, with 13:25 left in the first quarter, the defensive back collided with Malik Washington and pushed him out of bounds, right after Washington gained 18 yards.

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Even though the referees didn’t call the penalty, the fans were quick to notice the clash of helmets. In the end, the league put a fine of $21,623 on Battle for unnecessary roughness (use of helmet).

Meanwhile, the Bengals were only exerting their dominance over Aaron Rodgers and Co. By the end of the third quarter, the Bengals had scored 31 points, leaving the Steelers with no touchdowns and just three points on their side of the scoreboard.

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Between filling in for a malfunctioning referee microphone and lecturing Battle for his costly taunting flag, Collinsworth delivered a classic primetime moment. Fortunately for the Bengals safety, Cincinnati’s dominant 31-3 lead through three quarters ensured his 15-yard mistake didn’t change the outcome.