The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Minnesota Vikings 35-10 during the 2026 NFL International Series game in Mexico City, improving the Niners’ record to 9-1 while dropping the Vikings to 7-3. But it wasn’t just the players on the gridiron that caught fans’ attention. Many people among the audience and television viewers noted that NBC’s Sunday Night Football broadcaster and former NFL wide receiver Cris Collinsworth sounded raspy or under-the-weather while announcing the game at Estadio Banorte (formerly Estadio Azteca).

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Just minutes after the game began, viewers began posting on social media inquiring about the broadcaster’s health. Although there have been no public reports about Collinsworth being unwell, his voice might have been affected by the high altitude of the stadium where the game is being hosted.

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Estadio Banorte is located 7,352 feet above sea level. At this height, barometric pressure is lower, making the air about twenty percent thinner and noticeably drier. For those who are not acclimatized to this altitude, such as Collinsworth, breathing in this thin, dry air rapidly pulls moisture from the upper airway, drying out the throat and vocal folds.

The vocal strain that comes with speaking loud enough to be heard on the microphone above the noise of players, coaches, and cheering fans echoing through the stadium every week may have further aggravated the hoarseness brought on by the altitude, wind, and sudden fluctuations in humidity and contributed to the raspiness that fans noticed during the Week 11 game.

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This is not the first time fans noticed Collinsworth either sounding or looking under-the-weather due to altitude or weather changes. He sounded similarly raspy in 2022 when he and co-broadcaster Mike Tirico admitted to feeling the stress of traveling for back-to-back broadcasting duties, first for the Buffalo Bills vs. the Los Angeles Rams in L.A., before heading down to Dallas where the Cowboys were hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fans also noticed the then-65-year-old Collinsworth’s hands looking patchy and bruised while announcing a snowy game between the Bills and the 49ers in Buffalo in December 2024, which was likely caused by the extreme cold.

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Collinsworth’s 2026 schedule is similarly packed, with play-by-play announcer Tirico and sideline reporter Melissa Stark traveling every week to cover primetime games. In fact, the trio is slated to travel next week to Orchard Park, New York, to cover the Bills vs. the Kansas City Chiefs’ Thanksgiving game.

NFL fans took to social media soon after the game began to express their opinions on why the 67-year-old broadcaster sounded that way. Although some fans wondered if he was simply uninterested and bored while announcing the game, others were concerned about his health, with many wondering if he had some kind of throat infection or the flu. Some even felt that the broadcaster should take a night off to rest his voice.

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“Cris Collinsworth sounding hoarse on #SNF in Mexico City tonight,” one fan commented on X. “I raced HYROX Mexico City. If it’s the altitude, I get it. 7,300 ft took my lungs first, then my voice, then my will to do wall balls. Somebody get that man honey tea and a sled to lean on.”

“Does it sound like Cris Collinsworth may be under the weather? He just sounds drained,” another fan asked on X.

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“Also Cris Collinsworth is sick bruh ,” one viewer wrote.

“Cris Collinsworth is either sick or bored ,” one fan opined.

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“Cris Collinsworth sounds like shit. He should take a night off,” one fan advised.

“#MINvsSF not trying to be a doctor Cris Collinsworth voice seems off tonight,” another viewer commented.

“Heck of a flu game from Cris Collinsworth ,” one X user posted.