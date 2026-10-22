Criticism Grows Against Robert Saleh for Endorsing Jordan Elliot to 31 NFL Teams After DT Released by Titans for Firearm Incident

Things went way overboard when Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jordan Elliott engaged in a practice fight on October 15, 2026. He allegedly stormed out of the locker room, went to the parking lot, and retrieved a firearm. Thankfully, the situation de-escalated. Nevertheless, the Titans decided to release Elliott because of the situation and refused to give any further comment.

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However, head coach Robert Saleh still stands by his former player.

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“I will stand on the table for Jordan’s character,” Saleh said, supporting Elliott during his media appearance. “Unfortunately, rules are rules with regards to guns on property. And sometimes it’s far greater than the knee-jerk reaction of kicking somebody and kicking somebody when they’re down.

“He’s a good man. Made a terrible, had a terrible lapse in judgment that I recognize as a call for help more than a criminal act. He’s never committed a crime in his entire life and he pulled a gun, in the parking lot.

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“My message to 31 other teams: If you need a hell of a run-stopping D-tackle that can help on a playoff run, give me a call. I’ll tell you everything you need to know about him. He’s a good man. Had a terrible lapse in judgment. I recognize it as a call for help. Not a criminal act.”

We now have some details about this wild incident. Per KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson, Jordan Elliott fought with teammate JC Latham. Per Wilson, Elliott was asked to remove himself from the field, after which he removed his pads, charged out of the locker room, and went to his car. The situation was de-escalated by John Franklin-Myers.

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Latham claims there had never been bad blood between him and Elliott in the past. The pair had also received treatment together in the summer. They also “hung out” whenever they were in the same city.

Addressing the elephant in the room, Saleh questioned why Elliott would brandish a firearm. Well, according to him, it was nothing but a sign of a “cry of help.”

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“Obviously, there’s something greater happening,” Saleh went on. “And I thought the team and the NFL did an outstanding job with regards to pausing and asking those questions and checking every single box with regards to getting him the help that he needs.”

Soon after Saleh made those comments, the NFL community took to social media to slam the Titans head coach. Most fans dismissed Saleh’s endorsement and claimed that it wasn’t really a good look for him.

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“In what universe would any other company fire you for causing danger and chaos in the workplace and your boss says the next day publicly…oh yeah great guy. You should hire him. Wtf even is this?” one fan wrote.

“I don’t see any respect from what he said they cut him if they had kept him and got him help I would understand but almost trying to m–der a teammate and you telling 31 other teams to take this guy nahhhhhh not good advice,” another fan added.

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Some fans even believed that Saleh should have held on to his comments about the situation. They believe that Saleh’s words might just have worsened the situation.

“This is pretty cowardly of him to say. Just say nothing. That would have been much better,” a comment read.

Meanwhile, a few fans decided to bring in a bit of sarcasm into comments.

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“Sign this guy we cut. He may sh–t someone, but he’s good at football,” one fan wrote.

But for most fans, what Elliott did was wrong and punishable.

“Nah he’s crossed the rubicon,” a fan commented. “He had intentions of pulling a gun on a teammate over an argument in practice. Ban him from the league holy moly…”

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Whether Elliott receives another chance on an NFL roster remains to be seen. But for now, Saleh’s controversial endorsement has only poured more fuel on an already volatile situation.