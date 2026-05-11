“Crying”: Brittany Mahomes Reacts to Patrick Mahomes’ Mom’s Emotional Mother’s Day Message

Mother’s Day was full of love for the Mahomes family, but one message from Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi Mahomes, stood out the most. On May 10, 2026, Randi shared a heartfelt tribute to the two mothers she admires most, including her daughter-in-law, Brittany Mahomes. And judging by Brittany’s reaction, the sweet message meant a lot to her.

Commenting on Randi’s Mother’s Day post on Instagram, Brittany wrote, “Crying. 😭🥹🤍 Thank you and love you!! Happy Mother’s Day to you!!! 🫶🏼”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That pushed Randi to reply with kinder words, conveying that she loved Brittany more. But what was so emotional in that social media post?

ADVERTISEMENT

She shared six pictures that began with one that included her and her late mother, Debbie Martin. In fact, Mahomes’ grandmother was wearing his Kansas City Chiefs’ No. 15 jersey. In the next slides, she highlighted some pretty moments capturing Brittany with her children—Sterling Skye Mahomes, Patrick Lavon Mahomes III, and Golden Raye Mahomes. But it was the caption that caught people’s eye.

The 50-year-old lady missed her mother as she wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to these two amazing women! 🩷 I’m missing my mom a little extra today. Her love shaped the way I love my own family, and I’m forever grateful for everything she poured into me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Brittany, you are such an incredible mother. 🫶🏼 The love, patience, and joy you pour into your babies every day are so special to watch, and I’m so proud of you,” Randi continued. “Being a mom and now a Grandi is the greatest blessing. Hug your mamas a little tighter today. 🌷”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randi Mahomes (@randimahomes) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Patrick Mahomes credits his mother for her role as paramount to his personal and professional success. Back in April 2025, during a Q&A session on Instagram, his mother recalled that there were times when the Chiefs QB would get down and want to quit football in high school.

But she encouraged him to understand that sitting out and watching the games wouldn’t be as fun as playing. And fortunately, the QB stuck to playing football, and we got an exceptional QB at the Chiefs.

ADVERTISEMENT

But while Randi was sharing her tribute online, the Mahomes family was making fresh Mother’s Day memories elsewhere.

Patrick Mahomes celebrates Mother’s Day with Brittany Mahomes and family

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Mahomes attended an NWSL game with Brittany and their three children at a packed CPKC Stadium. It was a motivational stint for the KC Currents to have their part-owners watching their match. And it was certainly a rewarding day for the KC Currents as Temwa Chawinga scored a hat trick, leading to a 3-0 win over the Chicago Stars.

ADVERTISEMENT

This hat trick also pushed Mahomes to tip his cap down and salute the KC Currents as the Kansas fans roared through the stadium. Right after that, the spotlight went directly to Brittany Mahomes for her flawless look in a red dress after coming up from a ‘mother’s wrist’ injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a mother of three, she had to repeatedly pick up babies, and that put unwanted stress on her thumb. Especially the sheath, which envelops the thumb’s two tendons. And upon repeated extension to pick up her babies, she inflamed that sheath, leading to a painful condition called De Quervain’s tenosynovitis (commonly called mother’s wrist). But she bounced back and continued to carry her children to some inspiring events.

Safe to say, it was a full-circle Mother’s Day for the Mahomes family. One side reflected on the women who shaped generations. The other created a few more memories of their own. But how did YOU celebrate this Mother’s Day?